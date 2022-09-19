Cardiff City plans for new manager hunt detailed

Cardiff City caretaker boss Mark Hudson will get a chance to prove himself as the Championship club have no immediate plans to appoint a permanent replacement for Steve Morison, according to The Athletic.

Morison became the latest second tier manager to lose his job on Sunday in the fall out to the Bluebirds’ 1-0 defeat at the hands of Huddersfield Town, which left them 18th in the table.

The former Millwall and Leeds United striker was allowed to make wholesale changes to the Cardiff squad in the summer but just 10 games into the 2022/23 campaign, they pulled the trigger.

Yesterday, the Welsh club confirmed that Hudson would oversee first team affairs in the absence of Morison and it appears he will get a chance to showcase his credentials.

That’s according to The Athletic, who have reported that Cardiff have no immediate plans to appoint a permanent successor to Morison.

Instead, they plan to leave Hudson in charge with the caretaker boss set to get the opportunity to prove himself.

Sol Bamba is one of the other names said to be interested in the role.

The Verdict

It was a shock to see Morison given his marching orders so quickly given the squad turnover in the summer but it appears Cardiff are considering another internal appointment.

Hudson has served as a caretaker boss in the past but were he to get the job, it would be his first experience as a permanent manager.

The 40-year-old is clearly rated by the Bluebirds hierarchy and it seems he will get his chance to prove himself in the coming weeks.

The international break is the ideal time to bring in a new manager due to the time they’ll get to work with the Bluebirds squad so it speaks volumes that the club are willing to wait.