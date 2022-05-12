Cardiff City place West Ham player on their transfer shortlist

Cardiff City are currently weighing up a loan move for West Ham United centre-back Aji Alese ahead of the summer transfer window, as per a report from Wales Online.

The Bluebirds could be short of orthodox options in central defence in just under two months with Sean Morrison, Aden Flint and Ciaron Brown all out of contract, though the former is expected to be offered fresh terms in the Welsh capital.

It’s currently unclear whether Morrison will put pen to paper on a deal though, with Brown’s future also unclear. Wales Online believes Flint is likely to leave the Cardiff City Stadium though, a potential blow for a side that often operate with a back three.

The ultimate Cardiff City end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 Who did Cardiff play on the opening day of the Championship season? Barnsley Blackburn Blackpool Bristol City

Although Perry Ng has stepped up to the plate, the likes of the 26-year-old and Curtis Nelson will need more options in central defence, even if just one or two of the trio depart this summer.

One option that has been weighed up is West Ham’s Alese, who actually started for the Hammers in the Europa League earlier this term against Dinamo Zagreb, but his appearances have mainly been confined to the Under-23s.

With this, a loan move away from the London Stadium could be sanctioned to provide the 21-year-old, who has already played in the EFL with Accrington Stanley and Cambridge United, with more game time.

The Verdict:

If the Englishman is being trusted by David Moyes to appear in the Europa League, that’s a promising sign for Cardiff who will be looking to tighten up their defence as they look to have a much brighter campaign next season.

Alese is someone who will have a point to prove after managing to get a taste of first-team football and this hunger to perform well will only serve the Bluebirds well in their quest to push themselves up the second-tier table.

Not only has he made an appearance in Europe this season – but he has also managed to force his way onto the bench for several of the Hammers’ Premier League games and this is why a spot in the first-team squad in the future isn’t just a mere dream for the 21-year-old.

This could be a career-defining loan for him if he was to make the move to the Welsh capital – because if he can stand out in the second tier – there’s every chance Moyes will look to use him from the 2023/24 campaign and beyond.

Considering all of these factors, this seems like a good move for all parties and this is why Morison needs to continue pursuing the defender as they look to add as much depth to their squad as possible on the cheap.