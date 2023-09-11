Vincent Tan has overseen numerous ups and downs since taking ownership of Cardiff City.

Vincent Tan has been in charge of the club since 2010 after buying a 36.1% stake in the club with Malaysian investment brought in to stabilise the footballing institution.

In such time, Cardiff City have been promoted to the promised land twice, winning the title in 2013 while securing an automatic promotion spot in 2018, only to return to the second tier immediately on both occasions.

Their 2013 Premier League run coincided with the Bluebirds' controversial identity transformation, moving away from their traditional blue colours in exchange for a red home shirt with a red dragon incorporated into the badge.

The new branding lasted for just three seasons before reverting after mass outrage directed towards the club's ownership.

Back in blue, Cardiff find themselves out of the play-off picture and instead look to keep their heads above water in the Championship, narrowly avoiding relegation last term, finishing just five points off the drop.

New boss Erol Bulut is now tasked with avoiding a similar fate this season with the Premier League looking like a distant memory.

What is Vincent Tan's net worth?

According to Forbes, Vincent Tan's current reported net worth sits at $695 million.

Such figure places him in Malaysia's top 50 richest net worth for 2023, coming in at 28th place.

Tan dropped off the Forbes Billionaire List in 2016 after recording a personal record of $1.6 billion in 2014, coinciding with Cardiff's return to the top flight.

The 71-year-old now heads into his fifth season as owner of a Championship asset with the Bluebirds some way away from the Premier League riches.

What are Vincent Tan's business interests?

Tan's first significant business interest dates back to 1984 when he became involved in Berjaya Corporation, an expansive conglomerate he now controls ranging from property investment to consumer services. He also holds a stake in 4G operator U Mobile back in his home nation of Malaysia.

His interest in football has extended past the confines of South Wales too, buying Bosnian giants FK Sarajevo in 2013 - one of the nation's most successful clubs, winning the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina three times since in the past decade.

The Malaysian business person also acquired Belgian top-flight side K.V. Kortrijk in 2015 while also taking an interest in the sport from across the pond, initially becoming involved in a large ownership group for newly-forming Los Angeles FC.

What are Vincent Tan's plans for Cardiff City?

Despite rumours of Tan wanting out, he has since stated he is committed to the club and not in any talks to sell and stated that any sale involving former owner Sam Hammam will not be considered under any circumstances, according to a Cardiff City Supporters' Trust meeting earlier this summer.

The owner himself spoke about the criticism he has faced since taking control of the club and likelihood of a takeover as recently as last year.

Speaking to Wales Online, Tan said: "A large part of my wealth has gone to Cardiff, all my family members want me to sell ASAP. What do I tell them in response? That when when the time is right we will, but the time is not right, yet. I believe we can make this work, that I can get some of that money back.

"To take this club back into the Premier League - and stay there for 10 years. Yes, I genuinely believe we can do that. I'm an optimistic person.

"To those guys who want Tan Out, or say Mehmet Dalman out, or Ken Choo out, if they are so smart maybe they should plough in their own money - or ask a rich Welshman, probably a billionaire, to buy this club and take it to the Premier League.

"Yes I've made mistakes. Sometimes money has been wasted, mainly on players who cost way too much and didn't perform. Stupid transfers, ones our managers persuaded us to make. Wasted my money. But I'm still as enthusiastic as I was when I first took over."