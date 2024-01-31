Despite Cardiff City head coach Erol Bulut expressing his frustration earlier in January in regards to transfer dealings, it looks as though the Bluebirds are leaving it very late to make their mid-season additions.

Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips was the first in through the door this week on loan, and he was followed through the door by Senegal international and ex-Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou - and it looks like the South Wales outfit are set for a busy final day of the window on February 1.

Celtic midfielder Turnbull set for Cardiff City switch

Now, Bulut is poised to add Celtic's Scotland international midfielder David Turnbull to his side as well.

The Sky Sports Transfer Centre first revealed on Tuesday that Cardiff were interested in Turnbull as they looked to add to multiple positions in the final couple of days of the transfer window, but there has now been significant progress with just a day remaining.

Daily Mail writer Stephen McGowan has claimed that the Hoops are set to sell the 24-year-old - who is out of contract at Celtic Park at the end of the current campaign - to Cardiff in a £2 million deal, which will strengthen Bulut's hand when it comes to attack-minded midfielders in his squad when it is confirmed as a done deal.

Cardiff have already let another midfielder in Ebou Adams depart for the remainder of the season, with the Gambia international joining Derby County of League One on loan, and that will free up a squad space to allow Turnbull into Bulut's squad.

Turnbull has been at Celtic since the summer of 2020, which is when the Glasgow outfit swooped for a player who was at the time 21 years of age and one of the hottest prospects in Scottish football.

During the 2018-19 season, Turnbull had scored 15 times from midfield in just 31 Scottish Premiership matches for Motherwell as a teenager, and despite an injury-hit following campaign which led to just two appearances in all competitions, Celtic still splashed out £3 million to bring him to Parkhead.

David Turnbull's Celtic Scottish Premiership Stats 2023-24 Appearances 16 Goals 7 Assists 0 Shots Per Game 1.8 Big Chances Missed 3 Pass Success % 88% Tackles Per Game 0.5 Interceptions Per Game 0.2 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.1 Key Passes Per Game 1.3 Big Chances Created 5 *Stats Correct As Of January 30, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

In his three-and-a-half years at Celtic, Turnbull has featured 134 times in all competitions, and in the early days of his time at the club he was a regular starter under Neil Lennon and Ange Postecoglou, but game-time started to diminish last season, especially after the first few months of the campaign where he was used more often than not off the bench.

On paper, Turnbull has an impressive record for Celtic in the Scottish Premiership this season with seven goals in 16 outings, which included a run of four matches in succession where he scored.

But with several players ahead of him in the pecking order under Brendan Rodgers, the five-cap Scotland international will now seemingly take the opportunity to leave and make the Hoops a bit of money before his contract expires later this year.

Turnbull deal could be a coup for Cardiff

Cardiff aren't exactly short of midfield bodies, but potential departures will probably mean that Turnbull will be a necessary addition.

Adams has already left, Andy Rinomhota is wanted by other clubs, Romaine Sawyers is on the fringes of the first-team but most importantly, Aaron Ramsey has been out for months and has only just returned to light training.

Rubin Colwill's output hasn't been that impressive considering his potential, so the addition of a goalscoring central midfielder who at the age of 24 has his best years ahead of him is surely a no-brainer of a deal.

£2 million in the grand scheme of things for Cardiff - who haven't been able to spend a penny for two transfer windows - isn't that much, especially as they are set to lose out on Andrej Ilic of Valerenga who would have also cost a lot of money.

And if Turnbull helps to fire in the goals that will push City towards the play-off spots, then it will be money well spent.