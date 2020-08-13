Cardiff City
Cardiff City on the brink of announcing transfer deal
Cardiff City are expected to announce the signing of Wigan Athletic striker Kieffer Moore on a three-year deal today, according to Football Insider.
The Wales international has recently undergone a medical in Cardiff, after the Bluebirds had an offer in the region of £2.5m accepted for the striker.
Moore is now on the brink of signing for Cardiff on a three-year deal, with an announcement set to be made today.
Moore endured an impressive season in front of goal for Wigan in 2019/20, with the 28-year-old scoring 10 goals as well as chipping in with five assists in 36 Championship appearances.
The striker was said to be a target for the likes of Millwall, Derby County and Queens Park Rangers, but a move to Wales is an attractive one for the one-time Welsh international.
Cardiff were defeated in the Championship play-off semi-finals this term, and Neil Harris will be looking to take his side one step further towards promotion next term.
The Verdict
I think Moore is undoubtedly a shrewd signing for Cardiff.
He contributed to 15 goals in a Wigan side that struggled for a large portion of the 2019/20 campaign, and ended up scoring some vital goals for the Latics.
Cardiff are in need of a prolific goalscorer up top, as Robert Glatzel and Danny Ward scored only 16 goals between them this term, so Moore will definitely look to give them more of a goal threat next season.