Cardiff City on the brink of announcing transfer deal

Cardiff City are expected to announce the signing of Wigan Athletic striker Kieffer Moore on a three-year deal today, according to Football Insider.

The Wales international has recently undergone a medical in Cardiff, after the Bluebirds had an offer in the region of £2.5m accepted for the striker.

Moore is now on the brink of signing for Cardiff on a three-year deal, with an announcement set to be made today.

Do you know the club these 15 Cardiff players started their career with?

1 of 15 Where did Will Vaulks start his career? Tranmere Rovers Falkirk The New Saints Rotherham United

Moore endured an impressive season in front of goal for Wigan in 2019/20, with the 28-year-old scoring 10 goals as well as chipping in with five assists in 36 Championship appearances.

The striker was said to be a target for the likes of Millwall, Derby County and Queens Park Rangers, but a move to Wales is an attractive one for the one-time Welsh international.

Cardiff were defeated in the Championship play-off semi-finals this term, and Neil Harris will be looking to take his side one step further towards promotion next term.

The Verdict

I think Moore is undoubtedly a shrewd signing for Cardiff.

He contributed to 15 goals in a Wigan side that struggled for a large portion of the 2019/20 campaign, and ended up scoring some vital goals for the Latics.

Cardiff are in need of a prolific goalscorer up top, as Robert Glatzel and Danny Ward scored only 16 goals between them this term, so Moore will definitely look to give them more of a goal threat next season.