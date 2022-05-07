Cardiff City on-loan star admits future hopes ahead of potential Leeds United return

Cardiff City have looked a different side since the January transfer window, with the club’s winter signings helping them achieve much better results in the second half of the Championship campaign.

The Bluebirds struggled at the beginning of the season and with the side heading towards the relegation zone, they decided to part ways with manager Mick McCarthy. In came Steve Morison to try and steady the ship and after a transfer window that saw the likes of Jordan Hugill, Cody Drameh and Uche Ikpeazu all come in, they looked much better.

They haven’t been able to climb much higher up the division but Drameh has certainly impressed since coming in to the Welsh outfit. He’s managed three assists and a string of solid performances in 21 league games ever since – and it’s even led to him picking up an the Player of the Season trophy at the end of the campaign awards ceremony.

Now, Drameh wants his rise and development to continue – and has told Wales Online that he wants to keep playing football and that he is leaving his options ‘very open’ in terms of where he could play and getting more first-team football next season.

Back with his parent club Leeds, he managed much less action. In fact, up until his Championship loan spell this season, the 20-year-old only ever managed three league games in the top flight, with one start.

He doesn’t want to have to go back and sit on the sidelines again and has admitted he wants to keep playing his football as often as he can – even if that means leaving his options open and seeing whether that will come with Leeds or elsewhere.

Speaking to Wales Online then, Drameh said: “I think game time for me is really important.

“You saw in January, if I’m not promised game time then I don’t really want to be waiting around. As a player, everyone wants to play.

“If you’re not in that mindset then I don’t know why you’re playing football. I want to play games, I’m very young but there are players in my age bracket who have already played 100 games! That’s where I want to be.

“My options are very open. But I’ve got to see. I am contracted to Leeds and see what they are saying with me.”

The Verdict

Cody Drameh has been excellent since being given the chance to shine in the Championship and even as part of a squad that has spent the majority of the campaign in the lower echelons of the division, he has been brilliant.

That suggests he is more than equipped to carry on being an influential player in the second tier – and could even be one of the best in his position in the entire league. If he isn’t there already, then the potential certainly is for him to get there at some point.

To win the club’s Player of the Year award – despite only being with the Bluebirds since January – shows just how much of an impact he has had in Wales since the move. Everyone involved with Cardiff will not want to let him go and they’ll be crossing their fingers that he isn’t in Leeds plans going forward.

If he isn’t though, then Cardiff likely wouldn’t be the only ones interested in signing him up this summer. There will be plenty of other teams that will have watched him shine for the Bluebirds and if it looks as if he could be shipped out again, they will all want to snap him up on a short or long-term basis if they can.