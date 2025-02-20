Omer Riza has revealed a triple injury blow ahead of Cardiff City's relegation six-pointer clash away at Plymouth Argyle, in which star trio Calum Chambers, Alex Robertson and Callum Robinson are all unlikely to feature.

The Home Park showdown is sure to be a huge one for both sides in this season's Championship relegation battle, with the Bluebirds searching for their first victory in three league matches.

Cardiff have won just once away from home all season and urgently need to start taking points from those around them in the table, with last week's 2-1 defeat at Portsmouth serving as a timely reminder of the trouble they remain in despite an overall lift in form over the last couple of months.

They were able to clinch a 1-1 draw in Saturday afternoon's Severnside Derby clash with Bristol City and will be looking to come away with all three points when they travel to Devon to face a resurgent Plymouth Argyle side this weekend.

Plymouth had looked cut adrift not too long ago but have found form under Miron Muslic, with each of their last three home affairs - including an FA Cup tie with Premier League leaders Liverpool - ending in victory.

Just three points separate the two sides, though Plymouth remain in 23rd place following their midweek draw with strugglers Luton Town while Cardiff are out of the relegation zone for the time being in 20th.

Omer Riza reveals triple Cardiff City injury blow for Plymouth Argyle affair

Riza provided an extensive injury update at his press conference on Thursday afternoon. Speaking ahead of the trip to Home Park, Riza confirmed top scorer Robinson is a doubt after picking up a knock while midfield duo Chambers and Robertson are also unlikely to feature through illness and a hamstring injury respectively.

Callum Robinson's Cardiff City stats across all competitions as of February 20, via FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 23 7 6 2023/24 25 2 2 2024/25 25 11 1

Chambers missed the Severnside Derby with illness and Robertson has been sidelined for the last three matches.

Riza told the press: "Callum Robinson has picked up a bit of a knock, so he potentially won’t be available for the game.

"Alex has had the hamstring problem. He has been training but he is still feeling it, so it’s probably a bit too early for him. So we don’t want to set him back.

"Chambers is feeling better but he’s been out a week or more, so we need to make sure he is in a place where he’s physically strong again. Potentially he won’t be involved at the weekend.

"We’ve had a lot of illnesses over the last six weeks and it’s run right through the team. Hence why you see someone out of the squad."

Cardiff City's triple setback has come at the worst possible time ahead of relegation six-pointer

There is little getting away from the size of the blow which Cardiff have been dealt.

While supporters have argued January signing Yousef Salech should be in line to receive the nod over Robinson after scoring his third goal for the club against the Robins last time out, being unable to call upon the Republic of Ireland international in any capacity is a frustration considering just how short-staffed Cardiff are at the top-end of the pitch - although Isaak Davies is set to mark a long-awaited return from injury at Plymouth.

But Chambers and Robertson have been a real source of strength in midfield. Ex-Aston Villa defender Chambers has proven to be a revelation since being moved into midfield at the end of December, while Robertson has been a classy operator and quite arguably City's most important player all season after his move from Manchester City.

In his absence, Cardiff have been second-best in the middle of the park in recent weeks. The 21-year-old's ability to set the tempo, break lines and travel with the ball from deep gives a new dimension to this side and making do without him in such a crucial game will be a huge challenge for Riza.