Isaak Davies' return to contention for Cardiff City after suffering a hamstring injury in pre-season has been delayed even further, with the striker poised to remain sidelined for the coming months in yet another frustrating blow.

A product of the Bluebirds' academy system, Davies has been forced to endure tough luck with injuries ever since his breakthrough to the first-team in the 2021/22 campaign.

The Welsh forward caught the eye during a season which Cardiff predominantly spent firefighting at the wrong end of the table, returning five goal contributions from 28 appearances and just ten starts at the age of 19. However, he was only able to get on the pitch on ten occasions in the Championship throughout the following season amid struggles with injury and promptly headed out on loan to sister club KV Kortrijk for 2023/24.

Isaak Davies' career stats across all competitions, as per FotMob Season Club Appearances Goals Assists 2021/22 Cardiff City 30 3 4 2022/23 Cardiff City 12 1 0 2023/24 KV Kortrijk [loan] 36 12 0

Davies made a significant impression in the Belgian top-flight last time out and was poised to lead the line for Cardiff this term off the back of a season which saw him find the back of the net 12 times, only to pick up a serious hamstring injury during pre-season - and he's still some way off making a return just yet.

Ahead of Cardiff's upcoming exchange with Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon, interim boss Omer Riza provided a critical update on Davies' estimated recovery date.

Initially primed to return to action in November, Davies is now expected to be absent all the way until the middle of January at the earliest after encountering setbacks in his recovery process.

Riza said of Davies: "We think Isaak Davies will be ready in or after January.

"He's working hard in the gym now.

"He's a focused lad so he'll come through that OK and he'll be a good asset when he's back."

Isaak Davies has been a huge miss for Cardiff City this season

Davies has been a significant miss this term for Cardiff, who are fairly short-staffed in the striking department. Although a resurgent Callum Robinson is currently redeeming his career with the club and has scored five goals from 12 matches, the options behind the Republic of Ireland international are worryingly thin.

Robinson, who is struggling with an Achilles injury himself, has limited competition for a starting berth, with misfiring Hertha Berlin loanee Wilfried Kanga currently representing Cardiff's sole other senior striking candidate.

A signing and early-season favourite of former boss Erol Bulut's, Kanga is yet to open his account for Cardiff after 13 appearances. Michael Reindorf, meanwhile, is a wildcard option many supporters want to see on a more consistent basis following some seriously impressive displays for the U21 side, but both Bulut and Riza have opted against entrusting him in league action just yet.

It was a cruel twist of fate for Cardiff when Kion Etete was also ruled out with a long-term injury a week away from the new season, and although the former Tottenham Hotspur's impending return is set to take place considerably sooner than Davies', he's still going to require plenty of time in order to get back up to speed.

So too will Davies, of course, who will struggle to believe his luck. The 23-year-old appeared reared and ready to finally lead the line and become Cardiff's chief frontman after his goalscoring exploits over in Belgium, and he possesses all the ability to make a real impact at Championship level.

Diminutive and energetic with natural speed, agility and a penchant for running in behind, Davies would've offered Cardiff a new dimension in attack with the way he can stretch defences, while he's also more than happy to lead the press and is technically sound enough to drive forward with the ball at serious pace.

Under Riza's more fluid and expansive brand of attacking football, the current system would suit Davies down to the ground and Cardiff would doubtless benefit from having, at the very least, serious competition for Robinson.