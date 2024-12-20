Cardiff City manager Omer Riza has revealed his intention to find a League One loan move for Joel Colwill, who is impressing at Cheltenham Town, in a boost for Exeter City amid their reported interest.

Back in the summer, Cardiff, who were then managed by Erol Bulut, made the decision to loan Colwill out in a bid to equip him with the requisite experience of regular minutes elsewhere, with the eventual intention of progressing him into the first-team frame.

Colwill, it must be said, has seized the opportunity with both hands. The talented 20-year-old made an instant impression by scoring a debut brace to inspire a 3-2 victory over Newport County on the opening day and has been an ever-present for Michael Flynn's side, racking up 24 appearances across all competitions and returning six strikes.

Joel Colwill's career stats via FotMob, as of December 20 Season Club Division Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 Cardiff City Championship 5 0 0 2024/25 Cheltenham Town (loan) League Two 24 6 3

Indeed, with Cardiff struggling at the wrong end of the Championship table once again this term, some supporters have demanded for Colwill to be recalled in January and summoned into first-team action. Others, meanwhile, would understandably prefer to see the Wales under-21 international stay put in Gloucestershire for the remainder of the campaign without disruption, but Riza has now confirmed the likely course of action.

Cardiff City manager Omer Riza's Joel Colwill, League One claim amid Exeter City interest

When quizzed on Colwill's immediate future ahead of Cardiff's match against Sheffield United this weekend, Riza told the press that he would prefer the young prospect to be recalled and loaned back out to a top-end League Two side, or even a club in English football's third-tier.

He explained: "Joel has been excellent. "We are always keeping an eye on him and watching games, casting an eye, making sure we are talking to him.

"For Joel, it would be one of them, you bring him back, is he going to get many minutes ahead of the players we have already got in the building? With their experiences and the amount of midfielders we've got, it'd probably be difficult for him.

"He'd be one of those who would be bedded in slowly and that wouldn't benefit his performances. I think playing in League Two and potentially stepping up another league to League One, to push him a little bit more, then he has a full season playing 40 games, comes back in next year and everything can be assessed after that.

"With his performances in League Two... well, for me, anyway, for him to go in at a higher level in League Two, one of the top teams, or even into a League One (team) would be what I feel is better for him at this time."

Following Riza's reveal, it was reported on X by Darren Witcoop that Exeter are among the League One clubs taking an interest in Colwill, who is also said to be eager to test himself at a higher level.

Just like with Cheltenham, the move would work for all involved from a geographical perspective and with Exeter looking unlikely to challenge for promotion or be in any real relegation bother, it could well prove a steady environment to push him that extra distance in his bid to challenge for first-team contention back at the Cardiff City Stadium next term.

Joel Colwill may be in Cardiff City first team next season

The plan, just as it was with Isaak Davies last year over at Kortrijk, is naturally for Colwill to gain sustained experience and build up a body of work before returning more refined and ready to play a role in the senior side.

And that's definitely a realistic possibility for the City academy product, who came through the same youth set-up as older brother Rubin and made five first-team appearances last time out.

Plenty will depend on the division in which Cardiff are plying their trade in - opportunities would be much more forthcoming in League One, should they succumb to the drop - but if the Bluebirds decide to reshuffle their midfield options over the summer then they should be making space for Colwill, and he's more than good enough to be in and around the first-team in the not-too-distant future.