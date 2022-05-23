Cardiff City not looking to pursue deal for 29-year-old this summer

Cardiff City are not looking to pursue a deal for Derby County goalkeeper Ryan Allsop this summer, according to a report from Wales Online.

As per a recent report from Football Insider, the Bluebirds were believed to be lining up a potential swoop for Allsop.

However, as per this latest update, it is understood that Allsop is not on Cardiff’s radar.

The shot-stopper’s current deal at Derby is set to reach a crescendo in June and thus he will become a free-agent if the club cannot get him to sign a new contract.

Although he was unable to prevent the Rams from suffering relegation to League One last season, Allsop did produce some encouraging performances in the Championship.

During the 30 games that he participated in at this level during the previous term, the 29-year-old managed to keep nine clean-sheets and made 2.7 saves per game (as per SofaScore).

With Cardiff opting to bolster their goalkeeping options last week by sealing a deal for Jak Alnwick, they are no longer in the market for another shot-stopper.

Alnwick is set to provide competition for Dillon Phillips next season as the Bluebirds look to push on in the Championship under the guidance of manager Steve Morison.

The Verdict

This update is not particularly surprising given that Cardiff already have two goalkeepers at their disposal.

With Alex Smithies set to move on to pastures new when his contract expires next month, it will be interesting to see whether Alnwick or Phillips will be able to emerge as the club’s first-choice keeper.

As for Allsop, his future remains uncertain as although Derby are keen to keep the nucleus of their squad intact this summer, the keeper may end up attracting interest from elsewhere.

If a Championship side opts to offer the keeper a contract, it wouldn’t be a shock if he decides to call time on his stint at Pride Park in order to remain in this particular division as he is clearly more than capable of competing at this level.