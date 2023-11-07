Highlights Cardiff City has made an excellent start to the season under manager Erol Bulut, positioning themselves as top-six contenders.

Bulut plans to be active in the January transfer window, hoping to bring in three to four new signings to strengthen the squad.

Andy Rinomhota, who has struggled for regular game time this season, could be affected by the club's plans for January, potentially leading to his departure from Cardiff City.

Cardiff City will have taken many by surprise in terms of their start to this new season.

The Bluebirds have been languishing in the bottom half of the league for a few seasons now, and there were doubts that this was going to change under an unproven manager.

But Erol Bulut has come in and done an excellent job so far, as he’s not only made Cardiff a competitive team but also made them a top-six contender in the early parts of this season.

There is obviously still a long way to go in terms of Cardiff becoming genuine play-off contenders, but the early signs are very good for the club and manager.

As the football calendar enters November, attention will slowly turn to the upcoming January transfer window.

Bulut made significant changes in the summer, and it is likely the Cardiff boss will want to do so again in January.

Cardiff City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Manolis Siopis Trabzonspor Permanent Dimitrios Goutas Sivasspor Permanent Aaron Ramsey OGC Nice Permanent Yakou Meite Reading FC Permanent Karlan Grant West Brom Loan Ike Ugbo Troyes Loan Jonathan Panzo Nottingham Forest Loan Josh Bowler Nottingham Forest Loan Runar Alex Runarsson Arsenal Loan

What has Erol Bulut said about Cardiff City’s plans for January?

Cardiff brought in nine players over the summer, and they have seemed to make a positive impact on the club.

The Bluebirds will hope the January transfer window can be an opportunity to further strengthen as they look to keep up with the chasing pack.

Bulut has revealed that he believes his side will be active in January, as he eyes three to four new signings.

He told BBC Sport: “Financially, we are working to see what we can do.

"If we can, I would like to have three or four more players. We don't have the biggest squad in the Championship. So we have to do something in the market."

He added: "I think we will do something in January."

The Cardiff boss also revealed that he expects “two or three” players to leave the club in the new year.

This news could affect current Cardiff player Andy Rinomhota, who has struggled for regular minutes this season.

The Bluebirds bought Rinomhota from Reading FC on a free transfer in 2022, and last season, the midfielder was an important player for the club.

He played in 39 league games, and while he failed to score, he registered three assists. It was a good first campaign at his new club, but with Cardiff changing manager, this season saw Rinomhota become less important for the Welsh side.

The 26-year-old has played in just one Championship game so far this season, and that was a 12-minute cameo against Leeds United on the opening day of the season.

He has since been in and out of the matchday squads, with his other appearances coming in the EFL Cup.

With the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Manolis Siopis joining the club in the summer, Rinomhota fell down the pecking order.

So, with Bulut revealing that he is hoping for more additions in January and that he expects players to leave the club, Rinomhota could soon find himself out of Cardiff City.

The midfielder is obviously not rated by Bulut, and he doesn’t see the player as someone who can be important for his team or squad, as with his noticeable absence this season.

It is a surprise, as the midfielder performed rather well for the Bluebirds last season. He had a pass success rate of 76.7% and averaged 1.6 tackles per game, along with 0.6 interceptions and 0.6 clearances, as per WhoScored.com.

But given the situation that he currently finds himself in and the fact that Bulut wants to improve his squad further in January, Rinomhota may be someone the club looks to move on, especially given his contract ends in 2025.