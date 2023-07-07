Despite only narrowly securing Championship survival last term after stripping through three separate managers, the current aura looming around the Cardiff City Stadium is one of renewed positivity, optimism and excitement.

Those such feelings have been engineered by the left-field, but nonetheless ambitious, managerial appointment of Erol Bulut, who arrives in the Welsh capital with reputable credence from a career in his native Turkey that has encircled posts at Analyaspor, Gaziantep and, most notably, Fenerbahce.

He represents an authoritative and accomplished calibre of manager that Cardiff have arguably never had before, and naturally, his entrance to Wales has been married with an overwhelming, but equally-balanced degree of captivation and intrigue.

While his coaching resume makes for good reading, Bulut still remains very much an unknown presence in this corner of the world, and while he will ultimately be judged and defined once the upcoming campaign heads underway, he has already got tongues wagging with what appears, quite simply, a remarkable recruitment strategy.

Indeed, names have been pencilled on Cardiff's transfer wishlist that typically appear far beyond the means of a side that recorded finishes in 18th and 20th over the last two seasons, but there is no denying that the Turkish boss beholds a promising pull on the transfer front that could help the Bluebirds to punch above their weight, so to speak.

Ike Ugbo, a Canadian International striker who found the back of the net on five occasions from 14 Ligue 1 outings only a year prior, became the club's first signing of the summer on Monday before being accompanied by Sivasspor starlet Dimitrios Goutas the following day - and supporters will feel equally animated by the second arrival given the experience in European competitions that the domineering defender possesses.

The arrival of ex-Reading forward Yakou Meite will provide a solid basis in the final third too, should he regain optimal fitness

And then, of course, the Aaron Ramsey saga will just not go away; a sensational homecoming that would see the Wales lieutenant go full-circle after starting his career with Cardiff over 15 years prior, and potentially even write the perfect script back where it all started, the instrumental influence that Ramsey would doubtlessly dictate within the Championship is difficult to contest.

Unsurprisingly, he has been the name etched on the lips of fans for weeks now, and that has only been amplified further with the recent revelation that the club are now acting upon initial courtship to enter talks with the playmaker, who is available on a free transfer after leaving French outfit OGC Nice.

But Ramsey is not the only high-profile, widely-esteemed face that Cardiff are trying their hand for, with a recent interest in want away CSKA Moscow star Chidera Ejuke also serving to send out a potential statement of intent to the rest of the division- and it is one that Cardiff must fight tooth and nail to make.

What is the latest on Cardiff City's interest in Chidera Ejuke?

A report from WalesOnline over the weekend had informed that Cardiff were striving to engineer a deal for the winger, although there was apparent red tape pertaining to his contractual situation in the Russian capital.

However, according to Russian outlet PFC-CSKA, Ejuke has now taken the decision to suspend his contract until the end of next season, as FIFA rulings enable players to take such measures due to the nation's invasion of Ukraine.

It is not the first time that the 25-year-old has done so, having also temporarily froze terms last year in order to broker a deal that saw him join Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin on loan.

This ultimatum will surely provide a significant boost for Cardiff's pursuit given that they are still prohibited from administering transfer fees until January following the extensive legal showdown that they have became embroiled in regarding payment for Emiliano Sala.

Consequentially, they have alternatively had to embark into the markets of free and loan transfers, though they are allowed to capitalize upon the loophole that Ejuke has seized in Moscow.

And the development comes amid Bulut's aspirations to enforce his squad further with additional acquisitions, as he told WalesOnline that he hopes to "finalise a few transfers" in the next week after Cardiff's pre-season victory over TNS.

Why would CSKA Moscow's Chidera Ejuke be a good signing for Cardiff City?

As aforementioned, the previous campaign presented a crash course of turbulent trials and tribulations that Cardiff merely just managed to overcome, but nonetheless, there were a few standout streaks of light.

One such premium illumination came in the form of on-loan Aston Villa winger Jaden Philogene, who dazzled supporters and mesmerized opponents with his speed, skill, audaciousness and sheer, unwavering willingness to relentlessly strive to make things happen in the final third, even if it did not always bear fruit.

He embodied all the components of a true footballing maverick with the confidence, individualism and the pursuit of self-expression while on the pitch, allowing the Cardiff faithful to witness shades of natural talent that, by some accounts, had not been seen at the club in years.

There has been a subsequent school of thought that, just as Cardiff had not seen a player of Philogene's quality and nature in years, it will take years until that occurrence is afforded once again, and it is easy to see why that viewpoint is held.

That said, Ejuke does not only underpin clear parallels to Philogene, but indeed, he is blessed with an arsenal that trumps the one that sparked so much enthrallment during the latter stages of the previous campaign.

The former England youth international appeared a player who was driving forward at defenders and taking on his man every other second while at Cardiff, particularly within Sabri Lamouchi's reign, so it truly speaks volumes of Ejuke's expertise that he attempted a dribble every nine minutes that he was on the pitch for Hertha Berlin - almost twice as often as Philogene did in Wales.

Each match, he also attempted four more dribbles, and completed two more than the 21-year-old managed.

As good as Philogene was, though, it would come as something of a disservice to Ejuke to just compare his dribbling artistry to that of his potential predecessor, with his scoring among the very best across Europe.

FBRef illustrates that within the criteria of a per 90 minutes time frame pitted up against positional compatriots throughout the continent's top five leagues, Ejuke ranked above 99% for both attempted and successful take-ons with 9.81 and 4.75 respectively despite succumbing to relegation from the Bundesliga, which only serves to further stamp down the evidence of his captivating collection of talents.

Given that bonafide world-beaters form a part of that statistical cohort, it is evident that acquiring Ejuke would send out something of a message to the rest of the Championship ahead of the new season as Bulut looks to sculpt a squad capable of competing at the other end of the league table.

With blistering speed, an array of flicks and tricks and a degree of directness than can threaten to strike fear into the eyes of opposing defenders, it is difficult to see too many at this level being able to nullify Ejuke - should he sign, of course.

And, should he sign, you would expect the team to be built around him to some extent, or at least a system designed with an emphasis on giving the Nigerian possession in the wide channels as often as possible.

Then, Cardiff could truly begin to blossom.

They have endured a grave deficit of quality wide options over recent years, particularly since the departures of Junior Hoilett and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

Philogene and Harry Wilson both impressed on loan, but by and large, Cardiff have always felt a bit short in that area of the pitch and given the stagnation of Sheyi Ojo over the last year or so, they could definitely do with some additions there.

Sure enough, there will an abundance of options on the market for Cardiff, but the club's head honchos must strive to push the boat out for Ejuke to stamp down their mark.