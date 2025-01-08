Cardiff City chased a deal for Liverpool's Ben Doak back in the summer, but a move ultimately failed to materialise and the winger is now excelling with Championship rivals Middlesbrough - which ought to prompt a certain degree of regret and an unshakeable feeling of what could've been in the Welsh capital.

The Bluebirds are currently struggling at the wrong-end of the table and are poised to see out the remainder of the campaign in a third Championship relegation battle in the last four seasons, with lowly Plymouth Argyle the only team below Omer Riza's side at present.

There are many factors at play, of course, but a mixed summer transfer window was called into question by some supporters, who expressed early concerns at the club's failure to inject fresh pace and goals into the side, and their transfer shortcomings have undeniably played a part in the precarious league position which the Bluebirds find themselves in.

Wingers were signed in the form of Anwar El Ghazi and Chris Willock, though the former has flattered to deceive while the latter is finally beginning to find his feet - but perhaps doesn't quite fit the profile of the electric and direct option which they are in need of from wide areas.

Cardiff City were interested in Liverpool's Middlesbrough loan star, Ben Doak

The Bluebirds, who have leaned upon loan agreements with Premier League clubs in years gone by, largely opted against utilising the loan market under Erol Bulut back in the summer - but they did have an interest in acquiring Doak's services.

Indeed, the sole loan arrival at the Cardiff City Stadium came in Wilfried Kanga, whose move has played out as a genuine disaster, having failed to score or assist from 15 appearances, and he's now surely set to return to parent club Hertha Berlin at some stage this month.

Some supporters, with memories of the likes of Harry Wilson, Tommy Doyle, Cody Drameh and Jaden Philogene not yet lost, were disappointed that the club failed to strike any Premier League loan deals, while also falling short of signing players to address the perennial lack of pace, goals and fundamental attacking firepower in the side.

Both of those factors, one can imagine, would've been ironed out to some extent with the signing of Liverpool's Ben Doak, who, according to a report from WalesOnline, was of interest to Cardiff last summer.

However, money was reportedly allocated elsewhere as Doak ended up sealing a deadline day loan switch to Middlesbrough, where he has since thrived and has been among the division's most threatening wide players this term.

Ben Doak's Middlesbrough form should inspire Cardiff City transfer regret

If Cardiff had somehow not known just what they missed out on, Saturday afternoon's hard-earned 1-1 draw at Boro confirmed as much as Doak ran the show before switching sides, having given the run-around to Callum O'Dowda while setting up Emmanuel Latte Lath for the hosts' opener.

It was the latest impression in a string of dazzling displays from Doak, who added his sixth assist of the campaign to supplement two goals for the season against the Bluebirds.

Ben Doak's 24/25 Championship stats for Middlesbrough via FotMob, as of January 7 Appearances 21 Goals 2 Assists 6 Chances created 41 Successful dribbles 34 Touches in opposition box 125

Still only 19, Doak appears the real deal and has left many a Championship full-back with twisted blood this year, with his electric speed, one-v-one quality and crossing rendering him a highly-dangerous and efficient traditional style of winger.

But just how Cardiff's attack could have benefitted from such a profile, with the Bluebirds largely blunt-edged with a perceived shortage of directness, pace and urgency. Make no mistake about it, the Scotland international starlet would've proved a perfect fit and likely a big hit too, given both his success on Teesside and Cardiff's own tried-and-tested efficiency in the top-flight loan department.

Doak has been mightily-impressive, so much so that the likes of Crystal Palace, Fulham, Brentford and Ipswich Town are all eyeing a permanent swoop amid a steep - and telling - £30 million asking price laid out by Arne Slot's side, as per recent reports.

Middlesbrough's hopes of retaining him for the season's full duration are slipping and that could be a source of real frustration for Michael Carrick as he bids to take the Teessiders back to the promised land come May, but even a half-season of Doak's talents would have been huge for Cardiff - and they must now strike to complete a similar kind of deal at some stage this month in order to maintain their Championship status and alleviate the natural regret which will come from missing out on the prodigious attacker.