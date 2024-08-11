Highlights Cardiff City's summer transfers, including Willock, Chambers, and Kanga, have filled fans with excitement and anticipation for the season.

Young talents like Cian Ashford and Ollie Tanner may struggle for playing time due to new arrivals, highlighting the need for potential loans.

While the squad looks strong overall, left-back depth remains a concern, with questions surrounding Collins' defensive capabilities.

Cardiff City’s activity in the summer transfer window has gone down a treat in the Welsh capital, with supporters lapping up the host of exciting fresh faces that have arrived at the club as of late.

The captures of Chris Willock, Calum Chambers and Wilfried Kanga have all been extremely well-received by Bluebirds supporters, who are subsequently heading into the season with a fair degree of excitement and anticipation. Special praise has been reserved for the club’s latest signings, though, with Anwar El Ghazi in particular providing a potential marker of Cardiff’s ambitions in 2024/25.

Balance is always integral to a positive window, mind you, and Cardiff are also ensuring just that by clearing house somewhat - and it wouldn't come as a surprise to see even more departures either.

But of course, the window isn’t done just yet. Plenty of moving parts still remain firmly at play and there are two scenarios Cardiff simply must avoid before the deadline later this month, which Football League World has decided to summarise…

Keeping both Cian Ashford and Ollie Tanner

Young duo Cian Ashford and Ollie Tanner are likely to find regular action somewhat difficult to come by out wide this season following the arrivals of Willock and El Ghazi. Leicester City’s Kasey McAteer remains a loan target too, while utility man Callum O’Dowda is most at home as a left-sided winger and is poised for a redemption campaign after missing much of the previous season through injury.

Ashford, whose first senior goal came in the 95th minute to guide Cardiff to a thrilling 2-1 victory over Russell Martin’s play-off winning Southampton side back in April, has been touted for a significant future for years now and it could prove counterproductive for his individual development if he’s to spend much of this season on the fringes of the first-team squad instead of going out elsewhere and playing week-in, week-out.

Cian Ashford's 23/24 Championship stats for Cardiff City, as per FotMob Appearances 5 Starts 3 Minutes played 310' Goals 1 Assists 1 xG 0.53 Chances created per 90 minutes 1.45 Successful dribbles per 90 minutes 1.45

Tanner may not be as highly rated as the 19-year-old prospect but he too certainly has an exciting career ahead of him at the age of 22 and also displayed fleeting, yet promising signs of real quality last term - not least in Cardiff’s South Wales Derby triumph in the capital last September.

It’s probably worth keeping at least one of Ashford or Tanner around the squad for depth purposes, as Cardiff are more familiar than most of the significant physical toil that the arduous, 46-game slog that is the Championship can inflict. They could both make a real impression in League One, though, and Erol Bulut should be loaning one of them at a minimum.

Failing to add depth at left-back

It’s a testament to the positive recruitment yielded throughout the off-season that there aren’t too many positions you can now assess in this Cardiff squad as being in dire need of improvement.

Left-back, however, is one of them for a fair amount of supporters - even if Jamilu Collins is still fine as a first-choice operator for the time being.

Collins, like much of Cardiff's squad in all fairness, struggled for consistency at times last season and he must be afforded some degree of latitude for that after returning from nearly a year on the sidelines with an ACL injury. Question marks nonetheless remain of his defensive awareness, with Cardiff simply leaking far too many goals on the left-hand side due to the Nigerian international vacating great space.

It feels as though he figures in Bulut's 24/25 thinking but a fresh option there wouldn't do any harm. Competition for places keeps everyone on their toes and Cardiff saw that when Josh Wilson-Esbrand arrived from Manchester City on loan, subsequently impressing in his brief stay at the club.

O'Dowda has previously filled in rather seamlessly at left-back and they also have upcoming academy graduate Luey Giles, who only recently celebrated his 18th birthday and looks to be a real talent in the making. But it's worth noting Cardiff benefit more when O'Dowda's talents are utilised higher up the pitch and Giles still needs to be bedded in carefully, so another left-back could be beneficial.