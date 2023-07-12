Cardiff City's hopeful homecoming headhunt of Aaron Ramsey has dominated the air within the Welsh capital, bearing parallels to the Gareth Bale chase last summer.

Of course, there are doubtless distinctions between the separate courtships of the two Welsh figureheads; Ramsey, an academy product and brief-first-teamer unlike the former-Southampton prodigy, has done more than just hint at a potential return when endeavored by the media, and the public admission of a desired family reunion- who are still based in Cardiff, no less- has added further fuel to the fire in recent weeks.

But lightning can strike twice, and the Bluebirds had their fingers burned this time last year when Bale opted to make a last-minute move stateside with Los Angeles FC, after also suggesting his own return to the Welsh capital and meeting with the club's head honchos at Cardiff's headquarters.

They simply cannot afford to endure the same fate once again, with the failed pursuit still leaving a somewhat bitter, and definitively unforgettable taste within the mouths of supporters to this day.

There are growing fears of deja vu, and understandably so given the calibre of Ramsey, who is fresh off the back of a campaign with Ligue 1 outfit OGC Nice that saw him register his highest tally of minutes played in years, and still represents a profile and pedigree typically well beyond the means of a side that have been embroiled in a second-tier relegation dogfight for the last two seasons, irrespective of any potential trajectory under new boss Erol Bulut next time around.

Of course, Ramsey could indeed return to the Bluebirds for a third and final stint over the summer- it has not been lost anyone yet that just a few weeks ago, he informed the local media that he would "love to return" one day- but, the longer this saga persists, the more important it is for Cardiff to implement a transfer insurance policy in the event that he decides to venture elsewhere.

While they have sought reinforcements in other areas of the pitch in the form of Ike Ugbo, Dimitrios Goutas and, most recently, former-Reading talisman Yakou Meite, Cardiff should not entertain the risk of placing all their eggs into one basket on the Ramsey front and should explore potential alternative options in tandem with continuing to convince the playmaker to seal a renaissance going into next season.

And, as far as that security strategy is concerned, Bulut and co should look no further than Bradley Dack following his release from Blackburn Rovers.

What is the latest state of play regarding Cardiff City's Aaron Ramsey pursuit?

Despite reports suggesting that Ramsey had recently departed Nice following the expiration of his one-year deal, the club's official website detailed yesterday evening that he was one of a series of players due to arrive back for pre-season training next week, subsequently casting an overwhelming degree of doubt as to whether Cardiff were still able to broker a deal for his signature.

After all, they are still under a partial transfer embargo until January as a direct consequence of the extensive court case that they have been dueling in with Nantes for the payment of Emiliano Sala, forcing them to explore the markets of free transfers and loans instead, dependent upon the expenditure of such fees in any temporary moves that they seek.

So, naturally then, the seeming revelation that Ramsey was to perform a total U-turn on his future and remain in the south of France struck fear and frustration into supporters, though a further, and wholly contrasting update has slightly cleared up the mass confusion this afternoon.

This update was delivered by Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, who disclosed that the entourage of the former-Juventus midfielder are currently in dialogue with Nice surrounding his contractual situation, which could run for another year if an extension has been triggered.

And, as per the report, Ramsey and Cardiff are now in advanced negotiations in respect to a potential two-year deal, emerging as a monumental development since BBC Sport Wales informed that initial talks had taken place.

But crucially, dialogue between Bale and Cardiff had also reached what appeared to be at an encouraging stage, and that will no doubt come as a warning for the decision-makers at the club.

Why should Cardiff City target Bradley Dack if they fail to sign Aaron Ramsey?

Surprisingly enough, there is some element of symmetry between Dack and Ramsey, both of whom have endured vast and well-documented physical hardships that have dictated the amount and, indeed, the quality of football they have played over the last few years, albeit at considerably different standards.

Formerly of Gillingham, Dack himself had emerged as one of the Football League's most promising and prodigious rising talents during his days in Kent, which promptly earned a move to Ewood Park in 2017.

And his 18-goal haul from attacking midfield the following term ensured that Blackburn's stay in League One was a short one, before he went on to translate those electrifying displays to the Championship with 15 strikes and seven assists in the 2018/19 campaign.

But then, disaster struck.

In a showdown with Wigan Athletic in December 2019, an innocuous challenge from Sam Morsy resulted in an ACL injury for Dack, who had scored nine times from 22 outings at that point in the season, and it was over a year before he would take to the pitch again.

Fleeting performances followed and, as you would expect, Dack's return to optimal performance was very much a work in progress- although consecutive goalscoring appearances against Millwall and Swansea at the beginning of March had provoked the belief that he was getting back on track, and ready to re-establish himself as one of the division's leading forward players.

But then, disaster struck again.

In a cruel twist of fate, Dack collided with David Raya in the closing stages of Blackburn's 1-0 defeat to Brentford just after he had displayed the signs of reigniting his former levels, with the exact same injury as before occurring, too.

Despite failing to get back to his best or, indeed, regain his place in the Rovers side post-injury, Dack would still represent a potential coup for a number of Championship clubs should he veer on the right side of luck and avoid any further injuries, which have denied him what could have well been a Premier League career.

And though his time in Lancashire ended on a somewhat sour note as he was released at the end of his deal, Dack still departed with an outstanding outlay of 57 goals and 28 assists from 173 matches, which goes to enforce the impact that he can orchestrate when he is actually on the pitch.

Granted, the best ability is availability, though Dack should be treasured for what he is- a moments player.

He, akin to Ramsey, will not be able to contend with the grueling physical demands of lasting a 46-game Championship campaign and will need to undergo periods of rest away from the starting line-up week-in, week-out, but, just like the Welshman, Dack is able to conjure up moments of magic with his creativity that can single-handedly decide football matches, while also possessing a remarkable goal threat from attacking midfield.

This asset still came to the fore last term in spite of a lesser role in the side, in which he scored seven times across all competitions amid merely 19 starts, and this shows that he will be more than capable of surfacing as a handy proposition at this level in any capacity.

His skill-set would almost certainly provide an invaluable benefit to Cardiff, though, given their profound struggles infront of goal last year, and they are in dire need of a player that can execute teams with a devastating final ball- in their current squad, you would only really fancy Callum Robinson to surface as a frequent scorer next term, with the jury still very much out on new signing Ugbo in the Championship.

And the need for planning and proofing in the event of a worst-case scenario means that the primary focus must really be capitalizing upon his free agent status and launching an approach as soon as possible.