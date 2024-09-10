If any further evidence was required that an eye-catching summer transfer window does not always translate to results on the pitch, a quick glance at Cardiff City reveals all - though they still missed out on a potentially-golden Premier League opportunity.

The Bluebirds headed into September's international break rooted to the foot of the Championship table, having lost three of their opening four league encounters.

Callum Robinson has scored his side's only goal of the season to date by restoring parity in a cagey 1-1 draw away to Swansea City in an early edition of the South Wales Derby, while Cardiff have let in ten.

The turgid and despondent manner in which Erol Bulut's men have initiated the campaign offers a stark contrast to the nature of their summer window. Bulut, an overtly ambitious manager with an eye for big-name acquisitions, brought in the likes of Anwar El Ghazi, Callum Chambers and Chris Willock.

Skepticism was invariably expressed externally but, from the inside at least, the signs were hugely promising.

Alex Robertson, who was signed from Manchester City, may well prove the pick of the bunch. Tremendously gifted with spatial awareness, intelligence and confidence beyond his years, the 21-year-old midfielder's arrival epitomises a youth-centred strategy from the Bluebirds.

Young defenders in Jesper Daland and Will Fish have also joined to offset the departure of Mark McGuinness to Luton Town, who could net Cardiff up to £10m and represents commendable profit.

But although supporters have lauded the club's long-term recruitment philosophy of looking to buy low and sell significantly in the years to come, questions remain why they opted against utilising the tried-and-tested Premier League loan market.

Cardiff City may regret not striking Premier League loan deals

Cardiff have previously been rather reliant on loan players - to varying degrees of success, of course - and in its truest sense, such a strategy is unsustainable and prioritises short-term thinking. After all, Cardiff have been unable to strike permanent deals for any of their finest loan stars in recent years, which has left them with further voids to fill.

However, there are glaring deficiencies that could well have been ironed out by dipping their toes back into a market which has borne so much fruit in the past.

Cardiff still find themselves crying out for a seasoned goalscorer although another right-sided winger to hand El Ghazi ample time to acclimatise after missing so much football over the last twelve months would not have gone amiss, either.

Ironically, Wilfried Kanga was their sole loan acquisition, having arrived from Hertha Berlin. You always want to veer away from hastiness at such an early stage, but he has failed to get going and has offered very little indication of emerging as the rounded, mobile and prolific marksman they have needed for far too long.

Roko Simic was also signed from Red Bull Salzburg but has immediately headed out on loan to sister club KV Kortrijk, although Cardiff do have the option to recall the Croatia youth international if they see fit.

It will be hoped that Simic can replicate the performances of academy product Isaak Davies, who scored 12 times in the Belgian top-flight last term and had been poised to lead the line before succumbing to a hamstring tear which will keep him sidelined until December at least.

Related Cardiff City supporters will be keeping one eye on eight-figure Aston Villa man this season: View Jaden Philogene completed a transfer to Aston Villa this summer, just over a year on from his emphatic loan spell with Cardiff City

The short-term focus of loan deals is a deterrent, though Cardiff may have missed the boat by failing to strike one in a bid to cover for Davies. With all things considered, it is difficult to contest that they could have benefitted from some top-flight loan reinforcements, who have since joined divisional rivals, after watching their torrid start to the season.

Tom Cannon was very much the dream for many supporters, and not without good reason. The former Preston North End loanee, who joined Stoke City on loan from Leicester City, fits the bill; he is direct, runs the channels well and stretches defences by getting in behind, and he already has a positive track record despite still being at an early stage of his development.

Dan Jebbison may have been more of a risk, but the Watford loanee could have also gone down as strong business had Cardiff struck an agreement with Bournemouth.

But with Cardiff lacking so much creativity, directness and 1v1 ability from wide areas, which is partially what provides the opportunities for strikers in the first place, it is undoubtedly a real source of frustration that they failed to pick up a winger from the top-flight either.

From Amario Cozier-Duberry (Blackburn Rovers) and Marcus Harness (Derby County) to Malcom Ebiowei and Wales international Lewis Koumas, plenty of promising wide options were readily available from the Premier League and they may be left to rue not capitalising on that.

Ben Doak was up for grabs too, but the Liverpool loanee joined Middlesbrough and could have been somewhat out of reach for Cardiff - an enquiry would not have hurt, mind.

Eboiwei and Koumas in particular would have been mightily-impressive captures, and both possess boundless talent. However, Oxford United and Stoke should now reap the rewards of that at their potential expense.

Cardiff City have previously enjoyed successful Premier League loan deals

Cardiff's reluctance to try their hand in that aisle comes after prior success time and time again. Harry Wilson may have flattered to deceive ever so slightly, but he was still a revelation while on loan from Liverpool in the 2020/21 campaign and directly contributed to 18 league goals.

Former Wolves wide-man Ryan Giles was a creative kingpin while on loan the following season, before Tommy Doyle and Cody Drameh arrived after his early recall to help steer Cardiff away from any relegation trouble. Then, in the 2022/23 season, Cardiff were privileged enough to land Jaden Philogene on loan.

Although the Aston Villa winger only scored four league goals, his trickery, swagger, invention and X-Factor was otherworldly at times, and he may well be one of the most naturally talented players to turn out for Cardiff in a long, long time.

Jaden Philogene's 22/23 Championship stats for Cardiff City per 90 minutes, via FBRef Statistic Return per 90 minutes Percentile rank versus Championship wingers Goals 0.16 52nd xG 0.20 65th Shot-creating actions 3.42 73rd Shot-creating actions (fouls drawn) 0.64 98th Shot-creating actions (take-on) 0.92 98th Take-ons attempted 5.14 90th Successful take-ons 2.49 92nd Progressive carries 2.97 69th Carries into penalty area 1.37 83rd Tackles 2.57 95th Interceptions 0.72 71st

Of course, Philogene has gone on to great success and will feature in this season's UEFA Champions League after rejoining Villa following one extremely productive 12-goal campaign with Hull City.

His influence may never quite be replicated, but Cardiff could have certainly strengthened their hand this season by revisiting the avenue which has brought such high-quality young talent to the Welsh capital in years gone by.