Having spent the last two Championship seasons heavily flirting with relegation to the third-tier, Cardiff City have pushed the boat out in the transfer market this summer.

Despite being under transfer embargo until January due to the court case pertaining to payment for Emiliano Sala- which the Bluebirds have since payed up for in full- Cardiff have managed to embark upon an impressive summer window nonetheless, bringing in a host of players that could spark fresh fortunes.

Cardiff City's transfer plans

Following the ambitious appointment of former-Fenerbache boss Erol Bulut, Cardiff have undertaken equally ambitious work on the transfer front.

Bulut's first port of call was bringing in Ike Ugbo on a season-long loan from Troyes, and the English-born Canadian international already appears en-route to repaying the club's faith by scoring and assisting on his league debut in the 2-2 draw away to Leeds United.

He tapped into his contacts book to supplement the Ugbo signing with a defensive acquisition in the form of Greek central defender Dimitros Goutas, who was snapped up from Turkish top-flight outfit Sivasspor and has also made positive strides thus far in his start to life at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Meanwhile, the free transfer of Yakou Meite following his Reading departure further illuminates Cardiff's designs to compete at the right end of the table and remodel their identity, with a commendable goal return under his belt at this level.

That is applicable for Karlan Grant too, who has arrived on loan from rivals West Bromwich Albion after a turbulent term, but his previous successes in the Championship suggest that he could be a real force moving forward if Bulut can get the best out of him.

The signing that has really injected a renewed sense of hope and optimism among supporters, though, is that of Aaron Ramsey.

The Welsh captain started his career with Cardiff many years ago and penned a sensational return to where it all began last month, and hopes will be upon his experienced and well-versed shoulders to fire the side up the league table.

Cardiff then followed that up by bringing in tricky winger Josh Bowler on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest, and he too wasted precious little time in adapting to life in Wales by also scoring on his debut at Elland Road.

They are not done there, however, and in the wake of their trip to West Yorkshire, Bulut told WalesOnline that there "can be" more signings before tomorrow's EFL Cup clash with Colchester United, and that he is targeting "two or three" fresh faces before the window slams shut later this month.

And it now appears that former-Everton midfielder Tom Davies was firmly upon Bulut's transfer wishlist.

Cardiff City's Tom Davies transfer interest

According to BBC Sport Wales, Cardiff had looked to engineer a free transfer swoop for Davies, who chose not to renew his contract at boyhood outfit Everton at the end of last season.

Cardiff are in the market for another midfield presence and Davies, a player with vast Premier League pedigree, would have no doubt surfaced as a welcome addition and a further illustration of their aspirations for the newly-commenced campaign.

However, it is reported that they have been priced out of a potential move owing to Davies' wage demands, which are believed to surpass the financial framework instilled within the club now.

The 25-year-old turned out on 19 occasions in the Premier League for Everton last term and racked up close to 200 Toffees appearances overall after debuting in 2016.

Cardiff supporters will now hope that Bulut can get to work quickly on looking elsewhere, with the side still desperately needing a tempo-setting profile in the middle of the park.