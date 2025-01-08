Cardiff City are set to face a fresh hurdle in their pursuit of Peterborough United's Ricky-Jade Jones, with Championship rivals Middlesbrough reportedly joining the race for the highly-rated forward.

The Bluebirds are intent on bolstering the forward line this month, with both a striker and a winger on the radar as manager Omer Riza targets three to four incomings in a bid to keep the side in the Championship.

Cardiff are currently second-from-bottom in the division with just 23 points to their name after 25 matches amid a third grapple against relegation in the last four seasons. Activity in January is going to be hugely important, then, but their ambitions to seal a move for Jones have been handed a potential blow.

Middlesbrough FC join Cardiff City in Ricky-Jade Jones, Peterborough United transfer race

According to a recent report from Express Sport, second-tier promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough have joined the race for Jones' signature ahead of a potential Posh exit in the coming weeks.

It's not yet clear just how intent Boro are on completing a move, but their interest is sure to offer a sizable hurdle for the Bluebirds, who are now facing formidable competition.

Cardiff's interest in the 22-year-old forward was exclusively revealed by Football League World on Monday evening, as we broke the news of an initial enquiry from the Welsh side. Jones is out of contract in the summer, although Peterborough will be able to collect a not-insignificant, tribunal-determined compensation fee owing to his age.

The day after, Riza confirmed discussions between the two clubs regarding a move for Jones, but Express Sport's report has added a deal is far from done.

Speaking ahead of Cardiff's FA Cup third-round trip to Sheffield United, Riza was direct and chose not to shy away from the club's interest in the striker. He told the press: "There's been discussions regarding Ricky-Jade Jones and we will see how that progresses.

"I can't elaborate on deals or players coming in.

"At the moment, all we can say is that the discussions are taking place, obstacles are in the way which we've spoken about previously, which is whether players want to come to our club or whether we can afford to play for our club.

"Whether it's right for us to bring those players in and whether they'll be impactful.

"We have to make sure we get that right. But definitely the process has begun for three or four players to come in. There's a whole host of players we are looking at, in respect of pace in the top line, creativity and impact. He is one of a list of players we've spoken about."

Middlesbrough FC's Ricky-Jade Jones interest is a blow for Cardiff City

It's not the news Cardiff supporters would've wanted to hear, and the Bluebirds may find it difficult to compete and keep chase with Boro.

Michael Carrick's side simply represent a far more attractive proposition at the minute, as they're among the most potent attacking sides in the division and are firmly in the running for a top-six finish come the end of the campaign.

One may suspect they will have deeper pockets too, especially if star striker Emmanuel Latte Lath leaves for Leeds United amid interest from the league leaders.

Jones, who is widely regarded as being one of the fastest players in world football, would certainly fit the bill for the profile of signing which Cardiff should be eyeing this month. Pacey and direct, Jones would add much-needed energy and dynamism to an attacking line which has struggled to get going this term, while Cardiff are short of goals and would doubtless benefit from the addition of a versatile forward who has recorded 25 strikes across all competitions over the last season-and-a-half.

Ricky-Jade Jones' career stats by season via FotMob, as of January 8 Season Club Division Appearances Goals Assists 2019/20 Peterborough United League One 16 4 0 2020/21 Peterborough United League One 17 1 1 2021/22 Peterborough United Championship 22 1 2 2022/23 Peterborough United League One 35 6 1 2023/24 Peterborough United League One 56 13 5 2024/25 Peterborough United League One 30 12 3

Jones' form infront of goal hasn't always been consistent and it's worth noting that just six of his 11 strikes this term have come in League One action, but at 22, he has age on his side and brings a malleable, exciting profile which would hold Cardiff in extremely promising stead in the long-term.

But with Middlesbrough now interested, striking the deal isn't going to be easy and it would be a real statement of intent if Riza could get this one over the line.