Cardiff City are sitting too close to the Championship drop zone for comfort right now, with just five points separating the Bluebirds and the bottom three.

While the troublesome trio are struggling for form themselves, the Welsh side have only won four league games since November 3, with Tuesday night’s defeat against Burnley extending that record even further.

There may have been little to shout about for Omer Riza’s side of late, but the performances of Callum Robinson have been one of the few bright sparks across the season, with the Republic of Ireland international almost single-handedly keeping his side afloat in the battle at the bottom.

That sort of form will likely have turned plenty of heads higher up the division heading into the summer, and if City’s plight takes a turn for the worse, there is every chance the forward sets off for pastures new in the months to come.

Callum Robinson form has helped Cardiff City massively in relegation battle

Robinson turned 30 last month, but he has showed no signs of slowing up this season, with only Norwich City’s Borja Sainz and Leeds United’s Joel Piroe scoring more than his 12 league goals throughout the campaign to date.

Despite Cardiff’s sorry state of affairs, the Irishman has already equalled his finest tally for goals scored in a season as we head into March, having also drilled in a dozen Championship strikes in the 18/19 season while with Preston North End.

When you are battling at the bottom of the division, someone who can pop up with a goal when you expect it the least can be worth its weight in gold, and Robinson has proven his quality time and time again over the course of the current campaign.

After opening his tally for the season with a late equaliser against Welsh counterparts Swansea City in a 1-1 draw back in August, the frontman has gone from strength to strength, as he chipped in towards wins over Plymouth Argyle and Portsmouth, with those victories looking all the more valuable given their current state of affairs.

Another dramatic contribution helped the Bluebirds turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 advantage against Norwich City back in November, before coming back to haunt Swansea once again at the start of 2025, with his brace helping the Bluebirds sing loudest once again.

When the going gets tough, the tough get going, and despite their miserable run of form, Robinson has been the difference in the victories that have come his side’s way, with all of his last five goals contributing towards wins over the past few months.

Callum Robinson's 2024/25 Championship stats (As per FBRef) Appearances 28 Starts 21 Goals 12 Assists 1 Goal contribution/90 0.67 Stats correct as of 5/3/25

That Swansea double came off the back of another two-goal performance against Watford at Vicarage Road, while goals against Derby County and Hull City have also proved vital in earning three points of late, with his performances helping to keep the relegation zone at arm’s length even through these troubled times.

Callum Robinson form could pave the way for summer departure from Cardiff City

A player who can score 12 goals in a struggling Championship side will be turning heads across the division right now, with Robinson’s prowess in front of goal proving he still has the ability that has seen him operate in the Premier League during his career.

With just one more goal needed to match his tally for the past three campaigns combined, it proves just what a return to form this season has been for the attacker, and second tier sides will be standing up and taking note.

Any side with promotion aspirations could do a lot worse than bringing Robinson into the club, although Cardiff did have the foresight to tie him down to a longer deal earlier this year until 2027, as he was approaching the final months of the three-year deal he signed back in 2022 when joining from West Brom.

With a deal that now runs for another two years, the Bluebirds are well insured in case any potential suitors do come in during the off-season, and will be well reimbursed if they do let him leave before too long.

The elephant in the room would be relegation to League One, which Robinson is trying his best to stop happening right now, but if one of Luton Town, Plymouth Argyle or Derby County do start to pick up points in the next few weeks, the biggest target is on Cardiff’s back, along with Stoke and Hull.

Dropping down to the third tier would be calamitous for the Bluebirds, and would inevitably lead to Robinson’s departure, with his talents way too good to be floundering in League One if the worst does happen.

Even if survival is obtained, it is hard to see a world where there isn’t interest in Robinson this summer, having rediscovered a goal-getting ability that puts him among the best in the EFL.