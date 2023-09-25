Highlights Cardiff City's recent win against Sunderland marked their third consecutive victory, propelling them up the standings and into play-off contention.

Mark McGuinness played a vital role in the win, scoring the winning goal and helping keep Sunderland's attackers at bay throughout the match.

Although it may be challenging for Cardiff to maintain their current form for the entire season, their recent performances are a positive sign of progress for the team.

Mark McGuinness has issued a message to Cardiff City supporters following the team’s away win on Sunday afternoon.

An 87th-minute winner courtesy of the defender saw the Bluebirds earn all three points against Sunderland.

It was a third win in a row for the Welsh outfit, who moved level on points with the Black Cats following the result.

Cardiff now have 13 points from a possible 24, and sit seventh in the standings after the first eight games.

McGuinness has been a key part of the side so far this campaign, featuring in every fixture in the league.

His winning goal at the weekend capped off an impressive performance, where he played a key role in keeping the Sunderland attackers quiet over 90 minutes.

What has Mark McGuinness said about Cardiff City’s win over Sunderland?

McGuinness has posted a celebratory message on Instagram following the important Sunday afternoon win.

The 22-year-old has shared his delight with the three wins in a row that the team has earned over the course of the last week.

“What a week! 9 points,” wrote McGuinness, via Instagram.

Not only did Cardiff win away to promotion-chasing Sunderland, but a win at home on Tuesday against Coventry City helped cap off a week in which Erol Bulut’s side also beat rivals Swansea City 2-0.

This winning run has moved Cardiff up from the relegation battle and into play-off contention, highlighting how close the table still is in these early stages of the campaign.

Cardiff’s initial poor start to the season saw the team earn just four points from their first five games, but the victory over the Swans kick-started their campaign.

Bulut will be hoping that this is a sign that everything is now starting to click for his players following his arrival as manager over the summer.

McGuinness has certainly cemented his place as a regular starter in the side at this stage.

The defender was on loan with Sheffield Wednesday this time last year, but he has excelled since making his return in January.

The Ireland youth international has made the transition to Championship football quite smoothly, scoring his first goal at this level in the win over Tony Mowbray’s side.

Cardiff will be aiming to maintain this kind of form and challenge for a play-off place this season.

Next up for the South Wales club is an away trip to face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Wednesday night in an EFL Cup third round clash.

Can Cardiff City keep up their recent form?

Three wins on the bounce is impressive and has moved Cardiff up the table drastically.

Their upcoming fixtures in the league are against the likes of Rotherham United, Middlesbrough and Watford.

If they can keep up this level of performance then they should get some good results in that trio of games.

It’s difficult to see the team keeping this up for the whole season and earning a top six position, but there are still plenty of encouraging signs from the last week of results they’ve earned.

The team is now seemingly heading in the right direction again.