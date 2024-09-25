Mark Hughes is not in the running to become Cardiff City's next manager, according to reports.

The search for a new leader of the first-team continues following the dismissal of Erol Bulut from his position as manager. An abhorrent start to the season which has seen them pick up one point in their opening six games - the worst start to a season the club has had in nearly 100 years - made the Turkish boss' position untenable.

2024/25 Championship standings Team P GD Pts 22 Sheffield Wednesday 6 -6 4 23 Portsmouth 6 -6 3 24 Cardiff City 6 -12 1

Hopes of a potential push for a play-off place were purported by some in the Welsh capital. This narrative overlooked their declining form in the second half of last season, which was made even more apparent by their opening set of results.

Now it's just about consolidation for Cardiff. But to do that they first have to bring in Bulut's replacement.

Who will it be? Well that's a question that potentially nobody can answer, even those involved in the search. That said, one candidate has been dismissed by the most recent reports.

Hughes has great experience of managing at the highest levels in English football, but his skillset is not wanted by the Bluebirds, according to Wales Online.

The outlet stated that insiders have dismissed the idea that he is in the running to get the job.

City are thought to be working their way through a list of potential candidates, as per Chris Wathan, but there is no rush to bring someone in immediately.

KV Kortrijk boss Freyr Alexandersson had been linked with the role. Bluebirds owner Vincent Tan is the majority shareholder of the Belgium side whose first team the Icelandic coach leads, but he and the KVK put a joint statement out yesterday denying claims that he was in talks over a potential switch to Wales.

Oxford United boss Des Buckingham has been linked with the vacant role in the Cardiff dugout, which is temporarily being filled by Omer Riza, too. Buckingham took the U's up to the Championship this summer by winning the League One play-offs in May.

He's admitted that he's been presented with opportunities to leave Oxford since gaining promotion, but added that he is committed to his current club.

Other names to be associated with the Bluebirds in recent days include former Stoke City manager Steven Schumacher and ex-Wales first-team boss Rob Page. HITC claimed that they would be open to taking the job.

Cardiff have dodged a bullet with Mark Hughes

As much as many may remember Hughes for his playing days or his time with Manchester City, his more recent career in football hasn't exactly been a success.

His last post was with Bradford City in League Two. There he guided the Bantams to the play-offs two seasons ago but lost in the semi-final, and then was sacked before the midway point of last season.

A club like Cardiff who, at the moment, are in a relegation battle in the second tier can't really afford to bring in a recently sacked fourth tier manager to be their saviour.

Look at the likes of Sheffield Wednesday. They made an inspired choice by bringing in Danny Rohl in the middle of a relegation battle, and their future now looks much brighter.

City's situation isn't as bad as Wednesday's was, but it could have been had they appointed Hughes.