Cardiff City are prepared to continue with Omer Riza at the helm after the international break.

This is according to the BBC, who believe it's increasingly likely that the Bluebirds' current caretaker boss will stay in his position for now.

Erol Bulut was sacked last month after guiding his team to one draw and no wins in his opening six league games.

Winning just one point from a possible 18 available, Vincent Tan felt he had little choice but to make another change in the dugout, despite Bulut's success during the 2023/24 campaign.

Having guided the team to a midtable finish at the end of last season, some other owners may have given Bulut the opportunity to try and turn things around.

But following a 2-0 home loss against Leeds United, the trigger was pulled and Riza has been in charge ever since.

Riza has endured a mixed time at the helm during his three games in charge, losing one of these games, drawing one and winning one.

Losing his opening game 4-1 against Hull City, who hadn't made the best start to the season, it would have been easy for the Bluebirds' poor run of form to continue.

But the Welsh outfit were able to respond with a 1-0 victory against Millwall, which gave them the confidence to secure a point in their derby game against Bristol City.

Having taken the lead against the Robins, Riza would have been desperate to see his side hold on to the lead at Ashton Gate, but Luke McNally's header allowed Liam Manning's men to rescue a point.

All things considered, it hasn't been a terrible start for Riza, but he will want more time to try and prove his worth before a decision is made on who becomes Bulut's permanent successor.

Omer Riza's time in charge of Cardiff City Games 3 Wins 1 Draws 1 Losses 1 Goals scored 3 Goals conceded 5 Points won 4/9 (Figures correct as of October 10th, 2024)

Omer Riza increasingly likely to remain in charge of Cardiff City

Riza is now increasingly likely to remain in his position after the international break, according to the BBC, with the club's managerial process ongoing.

They are yet to fully cut down their shortlist, and with the Bluebirds seemingly keen to take their time, an appointment doesn't look likely before they return to action.

Riza is keen to be appointed permanently, but there are other names in the frame to take the top job, with Nathan Jones, Tony Mowbray, Alex Neil, Steven Schumacher and current Reading boss Ruben Selles all being linked with the vacancy at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Slaven Bilic has also been linked - and it will be interesting to see what materialises in the coming weeks.

Cardiff City need certainty sooner rather than later

Cardiff's team needs certainty in terms of who their manager will be for the longer term.

Riza has done a fairly decent job and could go on to thrive in the coming weeks.

However, the international break is the perfect time for them to ramp up their managerial search and make an appointment.

There are plenty of decent names that have been linked, but whether any of them will be appointed remains to be seen.

Tan needs to make a decision in the coming weeks though, because this saga can't drag on for too long.