Cardiff City managerial update emerges amid expectation

Cardiff City have been “inundated” with interest in the managerial vacancy since Steve Morison’s departure and could still appoint a boss in the coming days if a particular candidate stands out, according to a report from Wales Online.

Morison was dismissed last week following the Bluebirds’ disappointing 1-0 defeat against strugglers Huddersfield Town, failing to build on their midweek victory at Middlesbrough who were heavily tipped to be competing at the right end of the Championship throughout this term.

The Welsh outfit currently sit in 18th place after claiming 11 points from 10 league games, something that was potentially expected considering how new the second-tier side’s squad is following a major rebuild at the Cardiff City Stadium in the summer.

However, owner Vincent Tan has opted to pull the trigger due to results and is keen to see the Bluebirds move up the table as quickly as possible, with Mark Hudson looking like the front runner to take the top job in the Welsh capital.

According to Wales Online, he is set to be given the chance to take the club forward for a run of games before a decision is taken on whether he’s the right man for the longer term.

He won’t be the only candidate for the permanent role though with Reading’s Paul Ince being linked – and this latest report has revealed there has been a considerable amount of interest in the vacancy despite how harshly many people thought Morison was treated – with that dismissal potentially a deterrent to some possible candidates.

The Verdict:

Some would argue this job is a poisoned chalice at this stage considering the owner’s demand for better results despite how new the first-team squad is.

Not only would a new manager have to adapt to life themselves – but they will also have the major task of trying to gel this squad together and that won’t be an easy task with the first team becoming accustomed to Morison and his methods in recent months.

They are also missing Jamilu Collins and some would even argue they may not have enough firepower up top to be a real force this term, even with Callum Robinson’s late arrival from West Bromwich Albion this summer.

The top job at Cardiff could potentially be an exciting role though – because they have the calibre of players at their disposal to record a respectable league finish this season and that will be enough to tempt many managers to apply for the job.

And if there are managers of real experience who could probably come in and do a better job than Hudson, then they should move quickly to tie them down with just over one week left to go of the international break.