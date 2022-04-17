Cardiff City manager Steve Morison makes squad admission ahead of ‘massive overhaul’

Cardiff City manager Steve Morison has revealed that decisions have already been made on the club’s out-of-contract stars.

It looks to be a huge summer for Cardiff as they face a transfer window of upheaval with several first team stars out-of-contract with cost-cutting measured being put in place to reduce financial pressure on the club.

One of those first team stars leaving is Alex Smithies with Morison confirming that the goalkeeper will depart at the end of his contract with question marks hanging over several other first teamers.

The likes of Leandro Bacuna, Isaac Vassell, Josh Murphy and Ciaron Brown all look destined to move on at the end of the current campaign, but there is clearly less certainty on a number of others.

Joe Ralls, Sean Morrison, Aden Flint, Will Vaulks and Marlon Pack may all feel they have a case for staying in the Welsh capital, and it remains to be seen what will come next, with Morison set to oversee a major overhaul of his playing squad.

Speaking about the change in the summer, Morison told Wales Online: “We know what’s going on behind the scenes and with what’s going on at the football club.

“It’s not really up for discussion. We know where we’re going as a football club. We know who’s going to be here next year, who’s not going to be here.

“As I’ve said, you [the media] guys will find out all of that as and when we release the information.”

The Verdict

It’s unsurprising that Morison is being cryptic about the squad reshuffle.

He is already putting his stamp on the side but it’s a huge task that lies ahead of them. The situation with quality, experienced players who are out of contract that will need to be resolved before the start of preseason.

He will need to add experienced players who will be capable of playing his style of football to blend in with his mix of younger players. If Cardiff get things right, they shouldn’t have to worry next season but given how poor they’ve been this year, there’s a lot to do come the end of the current campaign.