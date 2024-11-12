Cardiff City find themselves shrouded in managerial uncertainty once again heading into November's international break, with the position of interim boss Omer Riza looking wholly unclear at the minute.

Riza was promoted to lead the team on an interim basis following the September dismissal of Erol Bulut, who had taken Cardiffto their worst start to a league season in their 125-year history.

The Bluebirds were very much staring down the barrel of relegation at the time of Bulut's sacking but have been largely resurgent under Riza, although they're still third-from-bottom at the time of writing after suffering consecutive defeats to Luton Town and Blackburn Rovers.

It's worth noting, though, that Cardiff's form and performances have both taken a significant upturn under Riza's stewardship, with the former Leyton Orient and Watford coach winning four of his nine matches in the job to date.

Omer Riza's form at Cardiff City Opposition Venue Scoreline Hull City MKM Stadium 4-1 Millwall Cardiff City Stadium 1-0 Bristol City Ashton Gate 1-1 Plymouth Argyle Cardiff City Stadium 5-0 Portsmouth Cardiff City Stadium 2-0 West Bromwich Albion The Hawthorns 0-0 Norwich City Cardiff City Stadium 2-1 Luton Town Kenilworth Road 1-0 Blackburn Rovers Cardiff City Stadium 1-3

Of course, Riza was named as interim manager and it felt as though he was simply going to control duties on a temporary basis while Cardiff completed their search for a new permanent manager.

Alas, it hasn't gone that way, with Cardiff still awaiting their 12th permanent manager in just 14 years more than 50 days after they decided to hand Bulut his marching orders in the wake of a 2-0 home defeat to Leeds United on September 21.

You would like to imagine, then, that Cardiff will surely arrive at a decision at some stage during this month's international break, which hands the key-decision makers a window to make the call and allow the new manager time to integrate, if that's the direction they head in. But it's not yet clear.

With that in mind, Football League World has decided to round up everything we currently know about Cardiff's managerial situation right now...

After Saturday afternoon's 3-1 home loss to Blackburn, Riza was once again quizzed on his immediate future, which still hangs in the balance even though he's now approaching the two-month mark of his tenure - an awfully long time to be in charge on an interim basis, it must be said.

Riza told BBC Sport Wales: "Regarding what it looks like, I don't know. Every international break is a chance to bring in another manager.

"We have always said that when you are winning it's more difficult, when you are losing it's easier.It depends what the club wants to do moving forward, only they can answer it.

"What I'm worried about is not winning games. The pressure is there if you don't win games and then the opportunity is there for anything to happen. I'm not going to say whether I want the job, you already know the answer to that."

"They are going to make a decision eventually, you just have to wait."

Omer Riza's conversations with Vincent Tan at Cardiff City

Indeed, it had looked as though he was primed to land the job on a permanent basis not that long ago. Last month, Riza guided the Bluebirds to their greatest league victory in many a year - a thrilling 5-0 rout of Plymouth Argyle at the Cardiff City Stadium - shortly after undertaking initial dialogue with controversial owner Vincent Tan.

When asked about conversations with Tan and co, Riza said: "I spoke to him before the game. We had a good call on the telephone, he was really calm.

"He asked me if we could get as many shots off as we can! It's important to get as many shots off as we can. I get it. I understand.

"But at the same time the opposition don't want us to shoot, but with 10 men it made it a little bit easier for us today. We will always try to do that.

"But he has been good. Ken (Choo, CEO) and Mehmet (Dalman, chairman) have been good. We are always in conversation. I am just trying to do the best I can do."

Meanwhile, following a 2-1 win over Norwich City at home on November 4 - in which the board were present - Riza revealed that "constructive" talks had been held.

He said: "We’ve had a good constructive meeting yesterday and we will move forward with that.

"I was really happy with the meeting and I am sure in due course the board will talk with you guys (the media)."

Omer Riza appears unhappy with the Cardiff City, Vincent Tan manager situation

Riza finds himself in an extremely difficult position, as, despite gaining significant buy-in from supporters, players and the media alike after sparking a drastic improvement in fortunes, his position at the club is still uncertain.

You've got to feel some sympathy for him, then, as he's still stuck in limbo, even though most clubs would've been expected to have made a decision a good few weeks ago now.

Amid the uncertainty, Riza recently told WalesOnline that it's "hard to carry on" without knowing where his immediate future lies, although he's more than eager to land the job full-time if the opportunity is presented.

He said: "I have just enjoyed the whole thing and I want to carry on. It's hard to carry on when you don't know what's next.

"That can be hard, too, your decision-making, what you're trying to achieve, when you are in a position, your decision-making can be different, because you are just working towards every game."