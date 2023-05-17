This Championship season will be one that is easily forgotten about for Cardiff City and its supporters.

The club had another poor campaign in the Championship, spending the majority of it in the bottom half of the table and just surviving relegation by the skin of their teeth.

The Bluebirds finished in 21st place, just five points clear of the dreaded dotted line, and that seems to have come with consequences.

The Latest news in Cardiff City’s managerial hunt

It was announced on Tuesday afternoon that Cardiff decided to part ways with Lamouchi, despite the fact the club survived relegation to League One.

The former Nottingham Forest manager joined the club in January on a short-term deal and was tasked with keeping the club in the Championship this season, something he achieved.

After Cardiff confirmed this decision, Lamouchi has now taken to social media to thank Cardiff and there supporters for the opportunity and support they have shown him during his time at the club.

He wrote on Instagram: “As my journey as coach at Cardiff City comes to a close, I would like to thank everyone at the club.

“It has been an honour to be entrusted with this brief mission, and to have successfully fulfilled it. The players fought their best to keep the club at this level, and I hope this will be a starting point for next season.

“While our paths may diverge, I feel grateful for the opportunity that was given to me and wish everyone the very best in the future. To the fans, thank you for your support everywhere we played, it meant a lot to me. Sabri”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsVqNvzqZnF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MmJiY2I4NDBkZg==

The 51-year-old had been open about staying beyond this season at the club and chairman Mehmet Dalman even suggested that Lamouchi would remain at the club. However, as mentioned this will not be happening as Vincent Tan has decided to go in alternative way.

This means the club are on the lookout for a third manager in six months and their pursuit may have led them to a former player in Sol Bamba.

Will Sol Bamba become the Cardiff City manager?

According to the Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, Cardiff have offered the managerial job to former defender Sol Bamba.

Bambi retired from professional football at the end of the 2021/22 season but made a return to Cardiff in January as assistant manager to Lamouchi.

The update from McGrath states that it is now up to the former Cardiff captain to decide whether he would like the managerial job or not.

While at TalkSPORT, they are reporting that Bamba is ready to accept the offer from the club and become the new Cardiff manager.

However, according to Wales Online Cardiff have distanced themselves from the reports of Bamba being offered the vacant role and insists there manager pursuit continues.

The defender was left out of the statement in which read that Lamouchi wouldn’t be continuing as manager but according to this outlet, the club are still continuing their search for a new manager at this time.

If this were to happen, it would be Bamba’s first managerial role in his career, having only just gotten into coaching as an assistant manager, as previously mentioned.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Cardiff have gone down the route of appointing a former player as their new manager. Owner Vincent Tan has already given the job to former players such as Steve Morison and Mark Hudson, both of whom failed to change the fortunes of the club.

Apart from Bamba, there has been no solid news regarding the next Cardiff manager, with the usual names such as Nathan Jones and Chris Wilder linked to the role but nothing as concrete as what has appeared with Sol Bamba.