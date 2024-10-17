Pundit Carlton Palmer admits he is surprised that Cardiff City have not made a move for former Stoke City manager Steven Schumacher or ex-Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe as their search for Erol Bulut's replacement continues.

Bulut was sacked after Cardiff picked up just one point from their first six league games of the season, and the hunt for his successor has now gone on for almost a month.

Coach Omer Riza has been in caretaker charge since Bulut's exit, and he has inspired an upturn in form in recent weeks, but the Bluebirds remain bottom of the Championship table, three points from safety.

Championship table (as it stands 16th October) Team P GD Pts 17 Stoke City 9 -2 10 18 Millwall 9 1 9 19 Preston North End 9 -5 9 20 Coventry City 9 -3 8 21 Luton Town 9 -7 8 22 QPR 9 -7 7 23 Portsmouth 9 -11 5 24 Cardiff City 9 -14 5

Riza has confirmed that he is keen to land the job on a permanent basis, and a host of other names have been linked with the role, including Schumacher, Tony Mowbray, Alex Neil, Slaven Bilic, Claude Makelele, Nathan Jones and Ruben Selles, while Lowe revealed that he would be interested in holding talks with Cardiff over their vacant managerial position.

However, according to Wales Online, the Bluebirds board are "largely underwhelmed by the calibre of available candidates", and they are "content" with Riza remaining at the helm for the next few games.

Carlton Palmer on Cardiff City manager search

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer admitted he was shocked that Schumacher or Lowe have not yet been approached by Cardiff, and he questioned why the club did not make an appointment during the international break.

"The Cardiff City board are said to be overwhelmed with the calibre of the candidates out there to replace Erol Bulut," Palmer said.

"I'm surprised at that, but maybe managers and coaches speak to other managers and coaches.

"Cardiff sit bottom of the table on five points, you've got to remember now that you've got to work with the players that are there, you're not going to be able to go out and bring anyone in until the January transfer window, so managers are going to be careful before taking that job on.

"Steven Schumacher is available, I heard that the former Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe said that he would be happy to speak to them, so I am surprised.

"Schumacher did a fantastic job at Plymouth, and that maybe says more about the club and the position they're in that people aren't jumping at the chance to take that job.

"We'll have to wait and see what happens.

"Cardiff are back in action now after the international break, but I would have thought that during the international break, they would have wanted to bring in a manager given the game they have coming up against Plymouth at home, which is a massive game for them.

"I'm very surprised that they didn't move heaven and earth to get somebody in place for that game, but maybe they are content with the fact that Omer Riza has picked up a few points."

Cardiff City have taken a big gamble with Omer Riza decision

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that the international break was the perfect opportunity for Cardiff to appoint a new manager, and they have taken a big risk in allowing Riza to continue as caretaker.

Riza has made an impact since taking charge after Bulut's departure, but his defensive substitutions were widely believed to have cost the Bluebirds a victory in their draw at Bristol City last time out, and question marks remain over whether he is the right man to take the club forward.

Cardiff have six games between now and the November international break, meaning there would be little time to make a change over the next few weeks, and with crucial fixtures coming up against teams around them in Plymouth Argyle, Portsmouth and Luton Town, it is essential they pick up points.

Schumacher seems like the obvious candidate for the Bluebirds job, so as Palmer says, it is a surprise that the board have not yet approached him, and supporters will soon become frustrated with the lengthy managerial search if Riza is unable to deliver results.