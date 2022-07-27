Cardiff City man secures transfer move to European outfit

Cardiff City have confirmed that Dillon Phillips has joined Belgian side KV Oostende on a season-long loan.

It has been a very busy summer for the Bluebirds so far, with Steve Morison bringing in two keepers as part of what has been a major squad overhaul in the window.

With Jak Alnwick and Ryan Allsop battling it out to be the number one, Phillips was going to find it hard to get into the Cardiff squad this season, and it was announced this afternoon that he had signed for the Belgian top-flight side.

Phillips made just 17 appearances for the Bluebirds last season, with the stopper leaving having featured in 33 games for the Welsh side since signing from Charlton on a free transfer in the summer of 2020.

The 27-year-old’s deal with Cardiff expires next summer, so it is likely that he has played his final game for the club already.

Oostende’s campaign began over the weekend as they lost 2-0 to Anderlecht, with Phillips likely to be involved for his new side as they take on KV Mechelen on Saturday.

Do Cardiff City and Swansea City have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10 Both clubs have played in the Premier League in the past five years. Yes No

The verdict

This came out of the blue but in truth it’s not too much of a surprise as Cardiff had three senior keepers at the club and the reality is that’s too much.

Of course, with Alnwick and Allsop, the latter of who is expected to start the season in goal, having joined this summer, it was always going to be Phillips who departs.

So, this frees up space for Cardiff and gives the keeper the chance to play regularly, so it’s a move that suits all parties.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.