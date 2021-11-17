Cardiff City man offers interesting insight into dressing room atmosphere following key decision

Cardiff City defender Perry Ng has revealed that Steve Morison has been a ‘breath of fresh air’, as he opened up on how tough things were under Mick McCarthy.

The experienced former Ireland chief lost his job last month after a disastrous run that saw the Bluebirds drop down the table. As the hierarchy searched for a replacement, ex-Millwall striker Morison was put in charge and he has delivered some impressive results.

A comeback draw at Stoke and a victory over Huddersfield in two of Morison’s three games saw him earn the job until the end of the season. And, speaking to Wales Online, Ng explained how the mood around the club has changed dramatically.

“It’s been a frustrating season so far. I was low on confidence and not putting in the best performances, I know that myself. It was horrible. It wasn’t a nice place to be. Everyone was low on confidence and no one knew which way to go or how to play.

“We were all in a middle ground and it wasn’t a nice place to be involved in. Now we are over that and we have got a win under our belts and it’s time to kick on. With [Steve Morison] coming it, it’s a breath of fresh air and I’m just excited about the future now.”

The verdict

Even though you expect a player to praise the current management, this is still an interesting insight from Ng and it could be quite telling as to why things didn’t work out for McCarthy.

Clearly, the results meant he had to go and you can’t argue with the turnaround since Morison came in, both in terms of the points picked up and the belief the team have shown.

Now, it’s about building on that when the Welsh side take on Preston this weekend.

