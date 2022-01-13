Cardiff City man makes transfer admission involving Leeds United

New Cardiff City signing Cody Drameh has stated that he was attracted to the club by the Bluebirds’ eagerness to sign him this month.

The 20-year-old yesterday completed a loan move to the Cardiff City Stadium until the end of the current campaign, thus providing himself with a real chance of playing some first team football away from the confines of Elland Road.

Drameh originally joined the Whites from Fulham back in the summer of 2020 but has struggled to gain any sort of chance at first team level under Marcelo Bielsa and as a result was seemingly keen to head out on a temporary basis.

Speaking after completing his move to the Sky Bet Championship club, the full back was quick to state the following:

“I wanted to join because Cardiff City is a great club, first of all. From the first minute that we were linked, they showed a real eagerness to get me in, which as a player is always great to hear.

“Everybody at the club seems to be really together, so hopefully I can be a part of that.

“I’m looking forward to showing people what I can bring to the table.”

Drameh has gone on to make three league appearances for Leeds this season, whilst also being handed opportunities to impress in both the Carabao and FA Cups.

The 20-year-old will now be aiming to nail down a starting spot under Steve Morison in South Wales.

The Verdict

This is a good move for the defender on paper and he will be joining a Cardiff side who also have a lot to prove as a collective after making an overly poor start to the season so far.

Bringing in some more players this month was certainly something that Morison wanted to do and in the shape of Drameh they have added someone who can be a real asset moving forwards.

He will be keen to nail down a starting spot and should offer himself as a good outlet for attacks down the flank, alongside sticking to his usual defensive responsibilities.

This move is pretty low risk but at the same time the Bluebirds will be expecting big things from their new full back.