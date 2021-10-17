Cardiff City man makes off-field decision as departure speculation lingers

Cardiff City striker Kieffer Moore moved closer to leaving the club after changing his agent, a report from a print edition of The Sun (17/10, p59) has claimed.

Moore joined Cardiff from Wigan Athletic back in the summer of 2020, and enjoyed an excellent debut campaign with the club last season.

The striker scored 20 goals in 42 league games for the Bluebirds, prompting plenty of interest from elsewhere.

Premier League side Wolves were linked with a move for the Wales international late in the summer transfer window, although ultimately no deal materialised.

Now however, it seems as though things are still moving into position to facilitate a move for the striker sooner rather than later.

According to this latest update, Moore has now changed his agent, something it is claimed has moved him closer to leaving the club.

Indeed, it has even been suggested that the striker could head elsewhere when the transfer window reopens in January.

This season has been far less prolific for Moore, who has scored just once in 12 league games for Cardiff this season, with the Bluebirds slipping to 20th in the Championship standings.

As things stand, there are two years remaining on Moore’s contract with Cardiff, securing his future in the Welsh capital until the end of the 2022/23 season.

The Verdict

This update feels like a considerable blow for those of a Cardiff City persuasion.

Mick McCarthy’s side have struggled badly for goals this recently, which has seen them slide rapidly down the Championship table in the past few weeks.

As a result, losing Moore would be a big blow for the Bluebirds, given he is one player who you feel could help turn their form around in front of goal.

However, this revelation seems to suggest that Moore does have his eye on a move elsewhere, and that could make it hard for the club to retain his services long term.