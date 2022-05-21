Cardiff City man makes major announcement on his future plans

Aden Flint will leave Cardiff City when his contract with the Bluebirds expires this summer, the defender has announced.

Flint joined Cardiff back in the summer of 2019, completing a move from Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee.

Since then, the centre back has gone on to make 93 appearances in all competitions for the Bluebirds, scoring 12 goals, while he also spent a spell on loan at Sheffield Wednesday last season.

Can you get 24/24 on this Cardiff City quiz?

1 of 24 What year was the club formed? 1879 1889 1899 1909

But with his deal with Cardiff now set to expire following the conclusion of the campaign, the 32-year-old has confirmed that he is set to move on from the Welsh capital this summer.

Taking to Instagram to confirm that decision, the defender wrote:m“My time at @cardiffcityfc has come to an end.. first of all it’s been a privilege to play and score goals for this club.

“There’s been many highs and lows during my 3 years, but the memory that will last with me forever, is scoring against them lot down the m4!

“To captain the club on many occasions is a huge honour for me..I’ve met some fantastic people and made some friends for life..

“Finally want to say a big thank you to the bluebirds fans, your support has been amazing and wish both you and the club every success in the future.

“Flinty”

Midfielder Marlon Pack and goalkeeper Alex Smithies have both also already confirmed that they will be leaving Cardiff at the end of this season.

Meanwhile, the club have already completed the signings of midfielder Ebou Adams, ‘keeper Jak Alnwick, winger Ollie Tanner and left-back Jamilu Collins, with manager Steve Morison wasting little time in rebuilding his squad.

The Verdict

It does seem as though now may be the right time for Flint to move on from Cardiff.

After what was a rather underwhelming 2021/22 campaign for the Bluebirds, it did seem clear there would be some considerable changes to the club’s squad over the course of the summer.

Given his expiring contract, and the fact that he may be approaching the latter stages of his career at 32-years-old, Flint did seem like something of an obvious candidate to be moved on.

Even so, given the experience and ability he possesses at this level, you do get the feeling that Flint will still have offers from elsewhere to consider in the coming weeks as he considers his next move.