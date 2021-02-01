Cardiff City man closes in on European move

Cardiff City striker Robert Glatzel could be set for a loan move to Bundesliga side Mainz, Wales Online reporter Glen Williams has revealed.

Glatzel joined Cardiff from German side Heidenheim back in the summer of 2019, but has recently found opportunities hard to come by in Wales.

The striker has started just eight league games for the Bluebirds so far this season, and it now seems as though he could be set for a move elsewhere in search of more regular football.

According to this latest update from Williams, a move to Mainz is ‘definitely on the cards’ for Glatzel, with clubs looking to get their business done before the window closes this evening.

However, Williams does go onto state that it remains to be seen whether a temporary move to Germany would open the door for another striker to join Cardiff, who were recently linked with Sheffield Wednesday’s Jordan Rhodes.

My understanding so far is that Jonny Williams is undergoing a medical this morning at Cardiff City. In terms of outgoings, Robert Glatzel loan to Mainz until the end of the season is definitely on the cards. Unsure yet if that means another striker coming in #CCFC #Bluebirds — Glen Williams (@GlenWilliams12) February 1, 2021

During his time at Cardiff, Glatzel has scored 11 goals in 58 appearances in all competitions for the Bluebirds, and has a year-and-a-half remaining on his current contract with the club.

Mainz currently second from bottom of the Bundesliga table, seven points from safety after claiming just ten points in 19 league games so far this season.

The Verdict

This is a deal that could make sense for all concerned.

Glatzel hasn’t been starting as he regularly as he might have wanted at Cardiff recently, and a move away could give him the opportunity to do that.

Indeed, a return to his native Germany could work well for the striker, since he ought to be able to settle in well in more familiar surroundings.

You also feel that this could clear some space in the budget on deadline day for Cardiff, potentially helping them to get some important business of their own done before the window closes.