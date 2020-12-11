Cardiff City man attracting plenty of interest as January transfer window looms

There are a host of Championship and League One clubs interested in signing Cardiff City’s Gavin Whyte on loan next month.

The winger, who was signed from Oxford last summer, impressed initially for the Bluebirds, but he has found game time hard to come by under Neil Harris this season.

In total, Whyte has made just five appearances in the league, and all of them have been from the bench, with the likes of Harry Wilson, Junior Hoilett and Sheyi Ojo ahead of him in the pecking order.

Therefore, the Northern Ireland international may welcome a switch in the New Year, and Football Insider have claimed that there is plenty of EFL interest in the wide man.

Whilst they don’t name the specific clubs that are keen, they state that they are in the second and third tier.

Importantly, the update also adds that Cardiff are willing to let Whyte leave on loan, which would indicate those interested Championship clubs aren’t competing for a play-off place.

Whyte is still expected to be in the squad as the Bluebirds take on Swansea tomorrow.

The verdict

This does seems as though it would be a move that suits all parties, because the 24-year-old needs to be playing regular football.

Realistically, it’s hard to see his situation changing at Cardiff, so the only way he will play is by getting a move.

The interest in him is understandable, as Whyte is a direct, quick wide player that still has a lot to offer at this level. So, it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

