Cardiff City make transfer move for Preston North End man

Preston North End have turned down a transfer approach from their Championship rivals Cardiff City for forward Sean Maguire, according to Football Insider.

The Republic of Ireland international was said to have impressed current Bluebirds boss Steve Morison when the two sides faced off in the FA Cup earlier in the month.

But the Lilywhites have rejected Cardiff’s advances for the 27-year-old, with the Welsh side enquiring about a loan deal before Monday night’s deadline.

Maguire, who has amassed 12 caps for his country, had an electric first season at Deepdale in 2017-18 by scoring 10 goals in 25 appearances after his move from Cork City.

But he’s not been as prolific since a serious hamstring injury in the summer of 2018 and in the three-and-a-half seasons since, Maguire has scored just 14 goals in 129 matches since then for PNE.

Cameron Archer’s arrival on loan from Aston Villa this month has shuffled Maguire down the pecking order but Ryan Lowe clearly does not want to let the striker depart the Lancashire side as the deadline looms.

The Verdict

With Maguire down the pecking order somewhat at Deepdale, it’s perhaps surprising that PNE have flat out turned down the loan enquiry.

Maguire does have his uses – his link-up play is pretty good but he has to be good at that as the one big asset he had a few years ago was his explosive pace which has now gone.

Just one goal all season tells a story in itself and it doesn’t appear like Maguire is going to be a prolific scorer ever again.

Morison clearly likes something about him though but Ryan Lowe does as well and he’s set to remain a North End player for the rest of the season.