Cardiff City make significant managerial decision

Championship side Cardiff City have decided to part company with Mick McCarthy after their loss against Middlesbrough this afternoon, bringing down the curtain on a nine-month spell for the 62-year-old in the Welsh capital.

The Bluebirds’ defeat against Neil Warnock’s men consigned them to their eighth consecutive loss in the Championship, leaving them just two points above the relegation zone with teams below having a game in hand over them.

During this run, they scored just once and conceded a mammoth 19 goals, suffering heavy defeats to the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City and only deepening the Welsh side’s misery after achieving a respectable eighth-place finish last term.

However, they endured a reasonably poor transfer window by their standards, despite managing to keep star man Kieffer Moore after rejecting a £7m bid from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers for the 29-year-old.

But despite this, they failed to replace former loanee Harry Wilson who returned to Liverpool on the expiration of his loan deal in the summer before being sold permanently to second-tier rivals Fulham, leaving them short of attacking firepower.

It seemed as though they would be able to get away with this after going unbeaten in five of their opening six league games and climbing into the play-offs earlier in the season, but they soon declined and will now be on the search for a new manager, with McCarthy and former assistant Terry Connor both leaving the club.

Steve Morison and Tom Ramasut will be taking charge of the first team until the 62-year-old’s successor is found, although it’s unclear whether a new man will be appointed before next Saturday’s game at the bet365 Stadium against Middlesbrough.

The Verdict:

After losing eight consecutive games, this sacking was to be expected. Even with a change in approach, McCarthy couldn’t get a tune out of his players and considering the calibre of some of their squad members, he had to do better.

Although they did have a poor transfer window in the summer, the Bluebirds should be competing at least around midtable, and they were only heading one way under their former boss, unfortunately.

Failing to get the best out of Moore this term and failing to shore up their defence turning out to be the former Republic of Ireland manager’s downfall – and the decision to play five centre backs against Swansea City was baffling to say the least.

Cardiff’s board were right to remain patient with him – but his position became untenable after today’s tie and a lot of people had a feeling he would be gone if he failed to pick up a win today, let alone a draw.

McCarthy will find success elsewhere though, although it remains to be seen where he will go and who will succeed him at the Cardiff City Stadium.