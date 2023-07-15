Cardiff City have made an offer to sign Karlan Grant on loan from West Brom as they look to add more goals to the squad.

It’s well-known that Albion have financial issues as they prepare for another year in the Championship, and they have already sanctioned the sale of Dara O’Shea to Burnley for around £7m to help balance the books.

Further departures are on the cards though, and it won’t just be about getting transfer fees, as Carlos Corberan will also know he needs to reduce the wage bill.

And, Cardiff have made an offer to help on that front, as Wales Online revealed that they have ‘submitted a loan offer’ to sign Grant.

The 25-year-old was a big-money addition for Albion when he joined for around £15m in October 2020, when the Baggies were in the Premier League. He also signed a six-year deal, highlighting the faith the club had in him.

However, things haven’t gone to plan for Grant at The Hawthorns since, as he failed to deliver in the top-flight.

Even though Grant scored 18 following Albion’s relegation, he only managed three in the previous campaign, and was not a regular in the XI under Carlos Corberan.

Will West Brom let Karlan Grant leave?

The update doesn’t go into the financial details of this move, but Cardiff have been positive in the market as they look to back new boss Erol Bulut, with Aaron Ramsey's expected arrival the biggest statement of intent, to go along with the signings of Ike Ugbo and Yakou Meite.

So, they have shown they will back the new boss, and they would obviously have to pay a significant chunk, if not all, of Grant’s wages to make this happen.

They will be aware of Albion’s financial situation though, and the Midlands outfit will know it’s going to be hard to shift Grant permanently considering he still has three years left to run on what you would presume is a big contract as he signed it when the club were in the Premier League.

With the player not a regular under Corberan, he may be open to moving Grant on, if it can free up some funds for the Spaniard to bring in a loan signing of his own.

West Brom summer transfer plans

Following on from that, the recruitment team at Albion know that some tough decisions need to be made in the coming weeks.

The sale of O’Shea eased any major concerns, but managing director Mark Miles has made it clear that more exits will be needed, although he was adamant that the club wouldn’t do a deal that didn’t suit them.

Do Cardiff need Karlan Grant?

Bulut has wasted little time in trying to solve Cardiff’s main problem from last season, which was scoring goals.

Meite and Ugbo offer new threats in the final third, and Ramsey should add genuine star quality in terms of creativity, and he will no doubt chip in.

When you add in Callum Robinson, it’s fair to say Cardiff could have a good attack on paper, but the fans wouldn’t say no to another forward coming in. If Grant, who is about to enter his peak years, can rediscover his best form, he would undoubtedly be an upgrade on what Bulut has at his disposal, so a loan would appear to be a low-risk move that could pay off spectacularly.