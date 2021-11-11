Cardiff City make approach to veteran manager amid Mick McCarthy replacement search

Cardiff City made an approach to former boss Neil Warnock on whether or not he wanted to return to the South Wales club to replace Mick McCarthy, according to Wales Online.

Warnock took charge of the Bluebirds in October 2016, guiding them to a mid-table finish in his first season before winning promotion to the Premier League in the 2017-18 campaign.

He spent just one season in the top flight with Cardiff and departed as manager in November 2019, before moving onto league rivals Middlesbrough in the summer of 2020.

That is a job that Warnock has recently just vacated after just over a year in charge on Teesside, with Chris Wilder arriving at the Riverside in his place but he has seemingly already been sounded out for one job.

Wales Online believe that contact was made with the 72-year-old after his departure from Boro was confirmed but nothing has transpired into a return to the Cardiff City Stadium, which has led to Steve Morison taking pole position in the race for the job.

The Verdict

It would be some homecoming for Warnock if he were to take on the role of Cardiff manager, although it probably would have been only until the end of the season.

The fact that the hierarchy seemingly got in contact with him after he lost his job at Boro suggests that they aren’t completely sold on Steve Morison, despite picking up a win and a draw in his three games in caretaker charge.

However it now appears that Morison is set to be the man to lead the Bluebirds forward – although how interesting would it have been to see if Warnock could turn Cardiff’s fortunes around?

Perhaps the veteran needed more time to mull over a decision but Cardiff clearly aren’t waiting around with an appointment expected within the next 48 hours.