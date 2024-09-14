Cardiff City boss Erol Bulut is ‘facing the sack’ as their poor form continued this season with a 1-0 defeat at Derby County on Saturday.

The Turkish manager was named as Bluebirds boss last season, with the side finishing mid-table in his first campaign.

A high turnover of players this summer meant there was a hope that the Bluebirds could push for a play-off place.

However, the defeat at Pride Park leaves Cardiff bottom of the table, having picked up just one point from five games, and they’ve conceded 11 goals in the process.

Erol Bulut set for Cardiff City sack

With fans also unhappy with the style of play, the pressure had been growing on Bulut, and it appears he could be set to lose his job.

That’s after Telegraph reporter John Percy revealed that the hierarchy are set to make a change.

“Cardiff City are considering the future of manager Erol Bulut after today’s defeat at Derby. Bulut facing the sack following a fourth defeat in 5 Championship matches this season.”

Championship standings 2024/25 (On 14/9/24) Team P GD Pts 22 Portsmouth 4 -2 3 23 Hull City 5 -4 3 24 Cardiff City 5 -10 1

Cardiff City have been poor this season

Of course, some will understandably argue that it’s ridiculous to sack a manager at this stage of the season, especially as Bulut is trying to integrate several new signings.

But, there’s no getting away from the fact that the side have looked very limited so far this season.

It’s not really the case that they’re playing well and losing, so it’s a worry, and if the board do have doubts, it may be best to make a change at this stage, as there’s still plenty of time to get things right moving forward.

Bulut arrived with a decent pedigree, and his first season was decent on the whole, but the improvements that many expected simply haven’t happened just yet.

Cardiff City must get the next appointment right

If Bulut is moved on, there will be a lot of pressure on the board to make sure they get the next appointment right.

Cardiff are a club with plenty of potential, and they have built a squad that has a lot of quality within the ranks, so these performances and results aren’t acceptable.

The track record of those making the decisions at Cardiff is a concern, so the spotlight will be on them, and they must get it right.

We know that it’s difficult to appoint a manager at this stage of the season, but there are candidates out there that would see this as a great opportunity.

If Bulut is sacked, questions will also be asked as to why the decision wasn’t made over the international break, when there was more time to bring in a replacement, although they could have been lining up potential candidates, so it will be intriguing to see how quickly things move if Bulut is replaced.

Cardiff are back in action next weekend when they welcome Leeds United to the Welsh capital.