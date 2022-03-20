Cardiff City loanee Jordan Hugill makes admission about his future

Cardiff City loanee Jordan Hugill has admitted that he’s hoping for another chance at Norwich City after his return to form at the Bluebirds since his January move.

Hugill is hoping for another chance at Norwich next season having found his scoring touch at Cardiff after a disappointing spell at West Brom earlier this season.

He scored once in 20 appearances and had his stay at the Hawthorns cut short before Cardiff swooped to take him to Wales.

Hugill has now scored three goals in 12 appearances, while also contributing two assists in that time, prompting motivations of a positive return to Norfolk next season.

He told Wales Online: “Honestly, I’d love for them to stay up and then it gives me a fresh chance in the Premier League – that would be ideal.

“Regardless of what happens, I’d like to think I’m doing well enough here (at Cardiff) to prove I’ve got a chance there next year.

“I’m really enjoying it. I hope you can tell on the pitch that I’m enjoying my football and I hope I’m rewarding the fans, the manager and the players with good performances and goals.”

Hugill also spoke of the interest in him from elsewhere and felt the Cardiff move was the best for him: “I knew Cardiff were interested from the very start (of the January window).

“I looked into things in detail and had a few options, but I believed this was the right place. I knew the manager would play to my strengths, which is what we’ve done.”

The Verdict

Hugill’s words may cast doubts on a possible return next season for Cardiff. However, should he be available, Steve Morison’s side should definitely show interest.

He’s been back to his best where he’s happy causing opposition defences unrest while rediscovering his scoring touch that eluded him in the West Midlands.

With Norwich likely to be playing in the Championship next season, Hugill should be given the chance to solidify a starting position should he maintain his form.