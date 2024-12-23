Cardiff City now find themselves awaiting their third battle against relegation to League One in just four years, but they must look to conduct something of a rewind and replicate the all-important loan signings in 2022 of Cody Drameh and Tommy Doyle going into what will undoubtedly prove a crucial month.

There is scarce margin for error in January as far as Cardiff are concerned, with a relegation dogfight surely on the cards following a dismal first-half of the season under Erol Bulut and now currently Omer Riza.

Indeed, it does appear as though there is going to be a significant onus on getting it right in January, as Cardiff must vindicate themselves after conducting such an underwhelming summer transfer window, which saw them fall short in addressing key issues in the side such as the perennial lack of pace and goals.

Those problems have plagued Cardiff once again this term, but we've been here before. It's very much familiar territory after all, as City have often banked heavily on the winter window to spare their blushes and retain their league status.

Of course, it's deeply frustrating that Cardiff are in this position once again, as many felt last season's steady and relative progression into mid-table under Bulut had ensured relegation worry was a feature of the past, but they've got to accept the reality and then action it.

Steve Morison helped Cardiff City stay up by signing Cody Drameh and Tommy Doyle in January 2022

It's not the first time Cardiff have been in this predicament, and while their odds at survival were perhaps somewhat rosier heading into 2022 under Steve Morison than they are now, relegation was a genuine threat at that time.

They managed to successfully steer clear of it and eventually finished a whole 16 points above 22nd-placed Peterborough United, but there's no denying Cardiff's January window was crucial to that. Namely, the loan signings of Cody Drameh and Tommy Doyle proved to be masterstrokes.

Drameh, who arrived on loan from Leeds that January, was arguably Cardiff's single best player in the second-half of the 2022/23 season. The right-back's lightning speed down the right-hand side gave Cardiff a huge outlet in transition, as he possessed the natural speed and energy to blitz past his opposite number at will.

He made three assists and was crucial in carving out chances with his crossing and 1v1 ability, somewhat rare traits for a second-tier full-back. But Drameh didn't neglect his defensive duties either, with his strong tackling ability and reading of the game ensuring that Cardiff's right side was seldom breached.

Cardiff have enjoyed the fruits of many successful loan players in recent years, but Drameh is right up there among the best, and he was simply sensational for the most part of his spell.

Cody Drameh's stats per 90 minutes for Cardiff City in 2021/22, as per FBRef Metric Average Percentile rank (compared to Championship full-backs) Ball progression Attempted take-ons 2.39 77th Successful take-ons 1.12 76th Progressive carries 2.81 76th Carries into final third 1.87 82nd Chance creation Goal-creating actions 0.28 83rd Shot-creating actions (take-on) 0.19 87th xAG (expected assisted goals) 0.09 50th Shot-creating actions 2.01 55th Defending Tackles 3.93 99th Tackles won 2.48 98th Tackles (attacking third) 0.37 92nd Dribblers tackled 1.45 85th Interceptions 0.98 35th

The same can be said for Doyle, who joined with real pedigree on loan from Premier League giants Manchester City. While Drameh offered the side a much-needed injection of energy and dynamism, Doyle's coolness and composure in possession, coupled with his creative, line-breaking forward passing, helped Cardiff to retain the ball and conjure up more chances with it too.

He brought a sense of star quality and undoubted class to Cardiff's midfield, providing a different profile to the more dogged and tenacious available operators at the time, such as Will Vaulks and Joe Ralls.

Doyle left Cardiff with two goals and three assists under his belt, and as good as he was, there's a feeling Cardiff didn't see the very best of him. That's because he went on loan to Sheffield United the season after and proved a big part of Chris Wilder's promotion-winning side, but who knows how good Doyle could've been for Cardiff had he had better players around him.

There were occasions where he was simply on a different wavelength to his teammates, given the gulf in quality. But make no mistake about it, Doyle was a roaring success, and it's vitally important for Cardiff to strive to emulate those sorts of deals in January.

Cardiff must utilise Premier League loan market in January

Cardiff, for one reason or another, stopped short of taking advantage of the often-fruitful top-flight loan market in the summer, as Bulut sought to allocate just one of the club's five available slots to Wilfried Kanga from Hertha Berlin.

That's not the sole reason behind their struggles this term, of course, but one only has to look at the success stories Cardiff have created from Premier League loan deals in years gone by and wonder why they didn't plot more moves. Thankfully, they've got the chance to go again in January, where a loan or two does feel inevitable.

A young, high-pressing and channel-running striker in the mold of Liverpool's Jayden Danns, or Deivid Washington of Chelsea, for example, would appear a strong place to start.

They also desperately need to improve their options in wide areas, although that particular market is admittedly thinner with fewer candidates realistically available.

Nonetheless, Cardiff were helped so significantly by striking temporary deals for top-flight talent three years ago and that must not be lost on them, as that blueprint may just represent the best quick-fix needed to secure survival for this season.