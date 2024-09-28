Former Cardiff City midfielder Lee Tomlin has weighed into the date concerning the club’s search for a new manager.

The Bluebirds are looking to replace Erol Bulut after he was dismissed at the start of the week following a fifth league defeat in six games.

Erol Bulut's Cardiff City record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 58 21 7 30 36.21

Bulut left the team sitting bottom of the Championship table, with his final game in charge coming as a 2-0 loss at home to Leeds United.

Speaking on the BBC, former captain Jason Perry criticised the Welsh outfit, suggesting only someone desperate would want to manage the club.

He highlighted the lack of football experience on the board, taking aim at the Cardiff hierarchy.

Lee Tomlin makes Cardiff manager search claim

Tomlin has responded to this criticism of the Championship side, suggesting it would be a great opportunity for any prospective new manager.

He believes that the Bluebirds are a huge club and that any number of managers should be lining up to want the position after Bulut’s dismissal.

“Sorry but knowing the club and fans, a hell of a lot of managers would be desperate for the Cardiff City FC job,” wrote Tomlin, via Twitter.

“It’s a huge club with unbelievable fans. Who wouldn’t want it?

“And the board whoever they choose to be the next manager will again hope for success as we all do.”

Perry and Tomlin do not see eye-to-eye on their former club, with the ex-striker suggesting only young and inexperienced, or old and over-the-hill managers would be interested in the Cardiff role.

“There’s one of two people that take the job,” said Perry, via the BBC on Twitter.

“If he’s experienced it means he’s desperate because he can’t get a job.

“The other one is a young manager that’s just desperate to get a chance.

“Cardiff City have a very bad board, there’s nobody on there with experience in terms of football.

“Who’s going to come in? I wouldn’t know because there’s no plan and no identity at Cardiff City.”

Cardiff City’s disappointing start to the season

Cardiff have made a miserable start to the new campaign, with Bulut overseeing one draw and five defeats in the six Championship fixtures before he was dismissed.

Omer Riza has been placed in interim charge of the first-team squad until a permanent appointment can be made.

It remains to be seen who will take over from Bulut, with the team hoping to avoid any kind of relegation fight this season.

The 49-year-old had led the team to a 12th-place finish last season.

Cardiff City lack a coherent long-term vision

Cardiff have the resources to be competitive in the Championship but have struggled to keep up with teams like Luton Town, Coventry City, and Ipswich Town over the last few years because of their lack of strategy.

Their two Premier League promotions came as the result of good managers getting the very best out of the team, instead of years of planning culminating in big moments, which ultimately led to them coming straight back down both times.

It will be a difficult task for whoever comes in, as the structure above the manager is almost non-existent, especially compared to most other Championship sides.

Cardiff need to modernise behind the scenes if they want to build a sustainably competitive side on the pitch.