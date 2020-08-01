Cardiff City leading Derby, Millwall and QPR in race to sign 10-goal forward this summer

Cardiff City are leading the chase for a permanent move for Wigan Athletic forward Kieffer Moore this summer, with Derby County, Millwall and Queens Park Rangers potentially set to miss out on him this summer, according to the Football Insider.

Moore emerged as one of Wigan’s most influential performers as the season progressed having joined the Latics from Barnsley last summer, and the Wales international managed to register 10 goals and four assists in the Championship, as the club suffered relegation following a 12-points deduction.

Cardiff were beaten in the Championship play-off semi-finals Fulham despite a spirited performance in the second leg at Craven Cottage, and Neil Harris will be looking to add some extra firepower to his side as they look to recover and go one better than this season by clinching promotion next term.

It is thought that Moore will be amongst the Wigan players who are allowed to leave following their relegation back to League One, and that Cardiff are the front runners for his signature and are looking to beat Derby, Millwall and QPR to his signature.

The verdict

This would be exactly the sort of signing that Cardiff will need to help lift themselves after the frustrations of missing out on a return to the Premier League, and Moore could be the right player who will fit Harris’ style and deliver more end product in the last third.

One of the Bluebirds’ main issues last term was their lack of a prolific centre forward, with none of Robert Glatzel, Callum Paterson or Danny Ward reaching double figures for goals in the league – and that means there will certainly be room for Harris to add to his attacking options.

Moore’s confidence in front of goal really grew as the season progressed and he became one of the most dangerous forwards in the Championship by the end of the campaign, and although they face competition for his signature you feel the Bluebirds might be a perfect for for the forward.