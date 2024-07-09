Cardiff City are approaching the 2024/25 season with some rare stability and confidence, which is almost unheard of in the Welsh capital during the off-season.

The Bluebirds are yet to make a summer signing, but with the news last month that Erol Bulut would remain as manager for a second consecutive season, it's given Cardiff supporters some optimism ahead of the new campaign.

The 2023/24 season was the first time the Bluebirds have a gone a full season without changing their manager since the 2018/19 campaign, and Bulut led the club to a 12th place finish, a marked improvement on previous seasons where they had finished in the lower echelons of the Championship table.

The feeling around the Welsh capital is that if Bulut is able to strengthen his squad in key positions this summer, there's no reason why they can't improve again and compete for a play-off place.

Exeter City man linked with Bluebirds move

Football Insider have reported that Cardiff City, along with Championship rivals Bristol City and Blackburn Rovers are plotting moves to sign Exeter City forward Millenic Alli.

The 24-year-old only joined the Grecians in January from Halifax Town but has impressed in League One, despite making the recent jump from the National League.

Millenic Alli's 2023/24 season - Transfermarkt Division Club P G A National League Halifax Town 21 7 2 League One Exeter City 10 4 0

The left-winger made just 10 appearances for Exeter City, starting just three games, but he scored four times towards the end of the season and has seemingly piqued the interest of clubs in the Championship.

The Irishman has just one year left on his contract at St James Park after signing an 18-month deal with the club, and the 24-year-old, who won the club's Player of the Month award in April, could be on the move to the Championship just a couple of months after making the move to League One.

Nat Phillips Cardiff City return looks unlikely

Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips spent the second half of the season on loan at Cardiff City, where he impressed, but it looks unlikely that the 27-year-old will return to the Welsh capital next season.

Many Cardiff supporters would have liked to have seen the Liverpool man return for the 2024/25 campaign, whether that be on loan or on a permanent basis, but the Bluebirds look set to be priced out of any permanent move for the defender.

Turkish side Trabzonspor have submitted a bid worth £4million, but according to journalist James Pearce, Liverpool have rejected it and are demanding £8million.

It's highly unlikely that Cardiff will be able to meet the £8million asking price should Bulut wish to sign him on a permanent basis, and it looks as if they'll have to turn their attention elsewhere.

Kieffer Moore latest

Welsh international striker Kieffer Moore looks set to leave Bournemouth this summer, and Cardiff City are one of the clubs interested in signing him, according to Darren Witcoop.

Moore spent the 2020/21 season in the Welsh capital, as well as the first half of the 2021/22 season before joining Bournemouth, and Bulut was keen to bring him back to Cardiff in January, but the player opted for a loan spell at Ipswich Town, helping them win promotion.

However, the Bluebirds aren't the only Championship side interested in signing Moore, with Sheffield United also keen to get a deal over the line for the Welshman.

The Star are reporting that The Blades see the acquisition of Moore as a key part of their promotion push, so it looks as if Cardiff face a battle on their hands if they're to get a deal over the line for their former striker.

Bulut has made no secret about his desire to bring Moore back to the club previously, but with the likes of Sheffield United interested in him, it could be a tough ask to sign the 31-year-old this summer.