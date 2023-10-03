Cardiff City are enjoying life at the top end of the Championship under Erol Bulut.

The Bluebirds are on a rampage in the second tier with a run of four straight league victories to seemingly leave their relegation battle days behind them.

Victory in the South Wales Derby against Swansea City has kickstarted a triumphant series of results, beating Coventry City, Sunderland and Rotherham United on their way to a place in the top six.

Cardiff have catapulted up the division compared to last season's 21st-place finish to become one of the top scorers in the division - Aaron Ramsey and Ike Ugbo leading the way with three goals each.

Attention quickly turns to the midweek clash against Middlesbrough though, as Erol Bulut's side target a fifth win in a row to keep confidence flowing in South Wales.

Cardiff City team news

The absence of Aaron Ramsey is a massive blow for Cardiff City but is one they have been able to adapt to with Manolis Siopis, Joe Ralls and Ryan Wintle proving to be a dominant trio in this impressive run of results.

The Welsh legend suffered a knee injury in training and is unlikely to feature until after the international break which takes place later this month.

Fellow summer signing Yakou Méïté is also another doubt after he was taken off inside the opening 20 minutes against Rotherham with Ollie Tanner coming on to replace him. The former Reading man joins a growing list of creative talent on the sidelines with Josh Bowler and Callum O'Dowda suffering from respective injuries.

Erol Bulut on play-off hopes

Cardiff City have surprised most with their impressive start to the season with new boss Erol Bulut making an instant impact in the Welsh capital.

The former player enjoyed a decorated career playing for the likes of Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahçe and Olympiacos before moving into the coaching world, taking the helm at a wealth of top Turkish sides, including the Yellow Canaries.

Bulut, however, is now focused on life in the Championship and has been encouraged by his team's start to the season but refuses to get ahead of himself.

Speaking to Cardiff City TV, he said: "When we see how difficult a start that we had in the league, it’s not easy.

"Especially bringing in good players on the market without spending any money, but we tried our best, everyone worked really hard.

“We’ve got some good players in, and I’ve said before, everything has to work and come together. Not everything comes together in one day and we still have to work to get to where we want to be. There’s a lot of hard work in front of us.”

What is the prediction for Cardiff City v Middlesbrough?

Cardiff City have been handed a difficult trip to the Riverside Stadium to take on Middlesbrough in midweek and will need to be at their best to continue their winning streak.

Despite a disappointing start to the season, Boro have won their last two league outings against Southampton and Watford to push themselves out of the relegation zone and will be hoping to add to their own string of results.

Sky Sports columnist and former EFL football David Prutton, meanwhile, has predicted a 2-2 affair on Teesside with neither side wanting to let go of their unbeaten runs. Regardless, it will likely be an exciting contest with two teams going toe-to-toe for an all-important three points at either end of the table.