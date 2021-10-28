Cardiff City latest news: Player signing postponed, fresh manager name in frame, Morison makes relegation admission

Cardiff City will be looking for results to pick up in the very near future with Mick McCarthy now no longer at the club and with them at the wrong end of the Championship table.

The Bluebirds have had a torrid run of results and eventually, McCarthy lost his job because of that, and now it remains to be seen who’s going to come in and try and turn the ship around.

In the latest set of Cardiff headlines, then, a new name has entered the frame, whilst other stories see one player now unlikely to sign and Steve Morison saying the club is in a relegation scrap right now.

Let’s look in depth at them now…

McInnes the man for Cardiff?

Derek McInnes, formerly manager at Aberdeen for a number of years, is the latest the name in the frame to be linked with the Cardiff job.

McInnes had a good time in the main at Pittodrie with Aberdeen qualifying for European football on occasion and he may now fancy a crack at the Championship with Cardiff.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the former Scottish footballer is in the running alongside the likes of Jody Morris.

Solomon-Otabor a non-starter

Viv Solomon-Otabor had been on trial with Cardiff in recent weeks and turned out for one of their youth teams with a view to him joining the club as a free agent.

However, All Nigeria Soccer reports that Mick McCarthy’s sacking now makes any deal for the player financially unviable and so the attacker is going to have to look elsewhere for employment.

Whether the new manager would have wanted him in the squad, too, is another thing that would have had to been contended with.

Morison makes relegation admission

Whilst we wait to see if McInnes or anyone else takes the job at Cardiff, Steve Morison remains in charge for the time being, and the caretaker boss admits that the Bluebirds are currently in a relegation scrap.

Quoted by Wales Online, he said:

“Try and pick up some results. We are in a battle, a relegation battle at the minute and we need to get out of it.”

Certainly, the table does not lie and Cardiff have been well below par this year in the Championship.

The task for them is to turn that around as soon as possible, with a trip to Stoke up next.

