It has been a mixed start to the season for Cardiff City in the Championship.

The Bluebirds picked up an impressive point in a 2-2 draw with newly-relegated Leeds United at Elland Road last Sunday, but they endured a frustrating afternoon as they were beaten 2-1 by Queens Park Rangers at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday.

QPR took the lead in the 34th minute when Sinclair Armstrong finished from close range from Paul Smyth's low cross.

Aaron Ramsey hit the crossbar for Cardiff in the second half, but the R's doubled their advantage in the 65th minute, with Armstrong turning provider to set up Kenneth Paal, who fired home to put Gareth Ainsworth's side in a commanding position.

The Bluebirds pulled one back in the 78th minute through Ike Ugbo and they almost equalised late on when McGuinness headed against the bar, but the visitors held on.

Cardiff City transfers 2023/24

It has been a busy summer in South Wales, with Ramsey, Ugbo, Dimitrious Goutas, Yakou Meite, Karlan Grant and Josh Bowler arriving at the club, while the likes of Mark Harris, Dillon Phillips, Tom Sang, Gavin Whyte, Connor Wickham and Max Watters have departed.

There are likely to be more incomings before the closure of the transfer window in just under three weeks time and with that in mind, we rounded up all the latest news from the Cardiff City Stadium.

What is the latest Cardiff City news?

Sory Kaba set for Birmingham City

Cardiff have significantly strengthened their front line this summer with the arrivals of Ugo, Meite and Grant, but one player they would surely have been keen to bring back to the club is Midtjylland striker Sory Kaba.

The Bluebirds had struggled for goals in the first half of last season, but Kaba's arrival on loan in January proved to be a game-changer in their battle against relegation.

Kaba scored eight goals and provided one assist in 17 appearances in an impressive temporary spell and his contribution was crucial to Cardiff securing their Championship status under Sabri Lamouchi.

The Bluebirds were said to be interested in a return for Kaba this summer, but the club are currently under a transfer embargo and are unable to pay fees until the turn of the year, meaning any potential deal is unlikely.

Kaba has no shortage of Championship interest, with six second tier clubs chasing his signature.

Watford had been leading the race for Kaba, while West Bromwich Albion were reportedly keeping tabs, but it seems that he will be heading to Birmingham City after the Blues agreed a fee for the striker.

Cardiff will now need to look elsewhere for attacking reinforcements and Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore has been linked with a return to the club.

However, Moore featured for the Cherries as a substitute in their 1-1 draw with West Ham United in their opening Premier League game on Saturday, so it remains to be seen whether he is part of Andoni Iraola's plans at the Vitality Stadium.

What has Erol Bulut said on the prospect of further incomings at Cardiff City?

Bulut was critical of his players after the defeat against QPR on Saturday, calling for some of his squad to improve their performance levels.

"Some players need to be much more active in the game. From some players, it's not enough," Bulut told WalesOnline.

"They have to give better performances, like not only what I saw today but last week.

"I said to my players the game would not be easy, because they lost their last game 4-0 against Watford, so I expected them to play different against us and we got it.

"We've not concentrated in the first half. Many players were nervous, I don't know why, we shouldn't be. The first half, we just could not manage it. We couldn't keep the ball enough to create chances and then, with an individual mistake, they got the first goal.

"The opponent didn't push too much or create too much. They created three or four chances and scored twice. I don't know how many we created. Enough to create a goal to get another point. When we saw the second half, the pressure we put on the opponent, but then we make another mistake and the opponent is winning 2-0 and it's not easy to come back.

"We had enough chances. Before the second goal, when Ramsey hit the post, maybe we can score there and it would be 1-1 and the game would finish much more differently. But this is football, sometimes you see the statistics and you say the game cannot have this result.

"But today the opponent scored one more and they got the three points. We need to keep working on our individual mistakes.

"When we see the goals that we concede, Leeds, their second goal was a bit of a lucky goal, shooting, off three players and then it falls kindly for the player.

"If we see the cup game and also today, because of individual mistakes (they score), that's why we have to work individually on our mistakes."

After the game, the 48-year-old stressed the need for further reinforcements and revealed that he is expecting a busy week in the transfer market, with potentially two or three new additions.

"For right now, no update," Bulut said.

"But I am expecting for the next week to get two or three transfers. I hope we can finalise it because we need some transfers in some positions, how we saw today, my hands are a little bit tied. I have to make some changes, I hope next week we can finalise it."

Dalman on transfer window

Cardiff chairman Mehmet Dalman says he is expecting two more signings this summer and he claimed that it has been the best transfer window in his decade at the club.

"We gave a presentation to [owner] Vincent Tan about wanting to shift from quantity to quality," Dalman told the BBC.

"Six players so far but, in going for the quality, the cost base has not gone up tremendously because players have left and others will be going as well. We have an absolute determination to balance the books.

"At least three or four will be leaving, we have also sent talented youngsters out on loan. We want them to get 30-35 games behind them and come back better players.

"Since I've been here as chairman this is the best window I've been involved in. The main difference is that previous managers knew who they wanted position-wise, went to agents in the market to see who's available, take them or not.

"The difference this time is [manager] Erol Bulut has a certain style of football and asked us who the best talents were to suit that. We went after them. Some we were told were not available very quickly, some were interested.

"Remember over the last two years this cub has fought against relegation, so it hasn't been the easiest of [sales] pitches this summer. We had to go out and sell a dream and that's been the difference."