Cardiff City land Man United man following string of defensive departures

Cardiff City have signed Manchester United defender Oliver Denham after a successful trial during pre-season, according to Wales Online.

The 18-year-old was set to leave Old Trafford at the end of last season but United offered him an extension until December due to the current global and national circumstances.

A report from Wales Online has revealed that he has now joined Cardiff after impressing the U23s coaches during his short spell on trial in pre-season.

The Welsh teenager has been pictured signing a deal with the Bluebirds alongside club CEO Ken Choo but it is understood he will not be in contention for a first-team spot right away, despite a string of defensive exits,

The Championship club saw right-back Jazz Richards and centre-back Matthew Connolly walk away as free agents earlier this summer, while Dion Sanderson also returned to Wolves at the end of his loan deal and Ciaron Brown has joined Livingston on loan ahead of the new season.

It’s been a relatively quiet summer so far for the Welsh club in terms of arrivals, with Wigan striker Keiffer Moore and Arsenal loanee Jordi Osei-Tutu the only other signings so far.

The United academy product, who is capable of playing at right-back or in the centre of defence, has come through the ranks at Old Trafford but never made a senior appearance for the Red Devils.

The Verdict

This looks like a shrewd pick up for the Bluebirds as they look to replenish their ranks following a number of defensive departures.

The 18-year-old clearly has excellent pedigree and you feel with a bit of patience, could be pushing for a place in the first team in a few years time.

Cardiff fans will likely feel they’d like to see Neil Harris add some players that are ready to feature for the senior squad now, however.