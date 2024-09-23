Freyr Alexandersson could be a name to monitor in Cardiff City's managerial hunt after the Bluebirds parted ways with Erol Bulut on Sunday morning.

Despite putting pen to paper on a fresh two-year contract earlier in the summer, Bulut was relieved of his duties over the weekend after enduring a torrid run of early-season form which has seen Cardiff lose five of their opening six matches.

To date, the Bluebirds have scored just one goal in league action and Bulut's fate was sealed as they lost 2-0 at home to Leeds United on Saturday afternoon, in a match where they registered a mere three shots on goal. Cardiff remain rooted to the foot of the table after six games.

EFL Championship bottom-six standings, as of September 23 Position Team GD Pts 19th Coventry City -2 5 20th Plymouth Argyle -5 5 21st Preston North End -6 5 22nd Sheffield Wednesday -6 4 23rd Portsmouth -6 3 24th Cardiff City -12 1

Internally, excitement and optimism among supporters had been generated through a seemingly-productive summer transfer window, which saw big-name arrivals in Chris Willock, Callum Chambers and Anwar El Ghazi accompanied by younger, more strategic signings such as Alex Robertson, Jesper Daland and Will Fish.

However, after guiding Cardiff to a respectable 12th-placed finish in his first season in charge, Bulut was unable to match the increased expectation or develop the style of football accordingly, with the side's lack of directness, pace and goals in the final third proving a real sticking point thus far.

Cardiff will travel to the MKM Stadium to face Hull City on Saturday and it is not yet clear who will be in charge by then. First-team coach Omer Riza has been instated for the time being while Cardiff continue their search for a permanent replacement.

Freyr Alexandersson could be a potential Erol Bulut replacement at Cardiff City

According to a recent report by Glen Williams of WalesOnline, KV Kortrijk boss Alexandersson is "not a name to rule out" in Cardiff's hunt for a new manager.

Kortrijk, who ply their trade in the top-flight of Belgian football, are one of three clubs owned in Vincent Tan's business empire alongside Cardiff and Bosnian club FK Sarajevo.

Connections between Cardiff and Kortrijk have been developed in recent years; the two sides faced off in pre-season this summer while Isaak Davies, Ryotaro Tsunoda, Sheyi Ojo and most recently Roko Simic have all been loaned out to Belgium in the last twelve months.

Meanwhile, Cardiff chief executive Ken Choo holds the same role with Kortrijk. It is believed that Choo will have a more prominent role in Cardiff's next appointment, with chairman Mehmet Dalman likely to take a step back after failing to see his faith and backing towards Bulut vindicated this term.

Tan also favours young and progressive managers and is unlikely to be willing to spend too much on the next manager, with significant compensation due to Bulut following his sacking just three months into a two-year contract.

Alexandersson, then, certainly appears to fit the bill. The Icelandic boss has already made little secret over his desire to potentially manage the Bluebirds, having spoken to Fotbolti earlier in the summer summer amid a delay in handing Bulut a new contract.

Alexandersson said at the time: "Vincent Tan and Ken Choo look after both clubs. It's no secret, and when I spoke to Kortrijk at the time, I also had a conversation with the management of Cardiff that I'm going to train in England.

"I'm going to be a manager in the Championship or the Premier League."

Cardiff City should strongly consider Freyr Alexandersson following Erol Bulut exit

Alexandersson feels a realistic appointment for Cardiff given the considerations at play, and he has developed a solid body of work over with Kortrijk. Indeed, that should see him appear rather well to both Tan and Choo, who will be directing the club's managerial search.

The 41-year-old took the job in January and has accumulated a 38.5% win percentage, which includes victories over the likes of Anderlecht and Standard Liege.

He saved Kortrijk from relegation last season and is viewed as a specialist in guiding teams away from the drop, although Cardiff are by no means in such a perilous predicament just yet and will be hoping that the next manager can tap into the clear quality and potential of their squad.

Cardiff supporters rightly want the club to play it a bit safer.

Steven Schumacher would be an extremely sensible fit following his controversial sacking from Championship rivals Stoke City, while ex-Manchester City coach Brian Barry-Murphy is routinely linked with vacant second-tier posts and offers the progressive, attack-minded approach which supporters are crying out for.

It is hard to pit them against Alexandersson too much, given he is plying his trade in a different division and is fundamentally a different style of manager, too. However, he could just be an appointment worth getting behind should Cardiff act on the possibility, although a manager in the Schumacher mold would undoubtedly be the first-choice for many.