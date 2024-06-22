Highlights Cardiff City keen on bringing back Kieffer Moore for a strong promotion push after missing out to Ipswich Town last season.

Moore's ability to score and influence games, coupled with Cardiff's set-piece strength, could be key to earning promotion.

Adding Moore would provide Cardiff with a target man to maximize their attacking capabilities and improve their playoff chances.

Cardiff City have been long-term admirers of Wales international Kieffer Moore, and the Championship club are said to be interested in bringing the AFC Bournemouth striker back to the club this summer.

That’s according to Wales Online, who have reported that a return for their former striker isn’t out the question this summer, following their reported interest in January.

The Bluebirds missed out on the target man to promotion-chasing Ipswich Town six months ago, as Moore helped the Tractor Boys earn Premier League promotion with a number of standout performances in the final third for the Suffolk outfit.

But if the Welsh-capital side are serious about earning promotion themselves this season, pursuing another deal for the 31-year-old could be the difference-maker over the course of a Championship campaign.

Kieffer Moore signing could be real signal of intent for Cardiff City and Erol Bulut this summer

Moore has established himself as something of a second-tier promotion specialist in recent seasons, having helped Bournemouth and Ipswich secure a ticket to the promised land in two of the past three seasons.

The frontman possesses the qualities to outmanoeuvre many a Championship defender, which he proved time and time again in his stint at Portman Road in the second half of last campaign.

Seven goals in 18 games proved crucial for Kieran McKenna’s side as they finished in the second automatic promotion spot in the second tier, with his goals earning valuable points in the race for promotion.

After notching a brace against Preston North End on his debut, Moore then netted in victories over Millwall [pictured], Rotherham United and Plymouth Argyle, as well as in a vital 2-1 success over Coventry City towards the end of the campaign.

Whether he is nodding in the goals himself or bringing teammates into play, the Welshman’s influence on any Championship outfit can’t be understated, with his physicality and awareness in the final third a valuable asset to have.

Cardiff City set-piece prowess can be exploited with Kieffer Moore arrival

One area where the signing of Moore would really play into the Bluebirds’ hands is in their proficiency from set-piece situations, with no second tier side benefiting more from dead ball scenarios in the previous campaign.

Bulut’s side registered 21 goals from corners and free kicks in the 23/24 campaign, which was two more than Moore’s previous side Ipswich, while Norwich City rounded off the top three with 18 set-piece strikes.

Championship set-piece goals 23/24 Club Set-piece goals % of total Cardiff City 21 39.6% Ipswich Town 19 20.7% Norwich City 18 22.8% Millwall 15 33.3% West Bromwich Albion 15 21.2% Southampton 15 16.5% Source: Opta

You only have to look at last season’s underlying numbers to see the striker’s ability in the air, with only defender Cameron Burgess winning more aerial duels than his 87 at Portman Road, despite his joining midway through the season.

With Cardiff within the top three teams in the division when it comes to completing longer passes last season, there is a huge reliance on a target man to hold the ball up in the final third, with a reliable front man key to Buliut’s game plan.

If City were successful in their pursuit of Moore this summer, that threat could be maximised, and give the Welsh side a resounding shot at breaking into the top six in the upcoming campaign.

No player managed more than six goals for Cardiff in the previous season, but with a reliable sharpshooter up top, their chances of challenging for a playoff place could be a whole lot better in the year to come.